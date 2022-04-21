CLARION – “The last thing Pennsylvanians need is another tax,” said Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson. “PennDOT should put its bridge tolling plan in the rearview mirror and never look back at this point.”
Thompson’s words captured the sentiment expressed by all of those who gathered this past Thursday at the Clarion County Administrative Building in opposition to PennDOT’s plan to institute tolls on nine Pennsylvania bridges along major interstate highways across the state. Two local bridges included on the list are the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and the North Fork Bridge in Jefferson County. Both bridges are located on Interstate 80.
The plan, spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Public-Private Partnership (P3), is part of the Major Bridge Initiative and has met similar opposition since its approval in November 2020.
Thursday’s meeting brought political and business leaders from across Pennsylvania who voiced their support, both in person and virtually, for the efforts of the No P3 Bridge Tolls Coalition — comprised of local chambers of commerce, economic development entities, statewide business organizations, business leaders, affected community leaders and citizens — which is seeking alternative methods to raise money for the needed bridge repairs.
“We’re proud to be partnering now with the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition,” said John Stroup of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry. “It’s a statewide organization partnered with many economic groups and chambers across the country, along with industries, first responders, individuals and many other organizations that we’re proud to be part of.”
Stroup went on to say that, while the group generally supports both increasing infrastructure funding and the P3s themselves, it is concerned, “that the method they’re doing right now is detrimental to our communities throughout the state.”
Jarred Heuer, executive director of the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation agreed.
“The CCEDC stands in strong opposition to PennDOT’s major bridge P3 initiative,” he said. “Here in northwest Pennsylvania, the proposed bridge toll will act as an immediate financial deterrent to do business in our region, steepening the grade of an already uphill battle for our local businesses to compete.”
Also voicing opposition to the proposal was Jamie Lefever, executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation.
“We strongly oppose the tolling in Jefferson County for many reasons,” Lefever said, pointing to the large presense of manufacturing and trucking industries in the county. “We don’t want to deter them in any way [so] they would no longer want to stay in business in Jefferson County.”
She also noted that many private citizens will incur extra expenses as they travel the interstate between counties.
“We employ a lot of people who drive into Jefferson County from Clarion and Venango counties and around the region for work,” she cautioned. “We certainly don’t want to see these people impose extra costs to come to work.”
One trucking company in particular that will be affected by tolls is Klapec Trucking, which was represented by vice president Greg Lander.
“As a Pennsylvania trucking company, we pay more than our fair share of taxes to fix our roads and bridges,” he said, explaining that if the four bridges along I-80 were tolled, his company would pay an additional $200,000 in taxes each year. Ultimately, he said, the burden of the additional tax will be passed along to the consumers. “This makes all Pennsylvania goods more expensive...and makes Pennsylvania businesses less competitive.”
Addressing alternative sources of income that could be used for infrastructure, Thompson, whose congressional district includes the two bridges, reminded attendees that the commonwealth collected $5.6 billion last month in revenue, which is 13.5 percent higher than anticipated, and currently has a $2.7 billion budget surplus.
“Additionally, Pennsylvania is expected to receive more than $18 billion from the recent federal infrastructure package, including $1.6 billion specifically tagged for bridge replacement,” he said. “Just the massive amounts of COVID-related money that is sitting in Harrisburg is significant.”
Thompson also cited PennDOT studies that concluded that tolling on Pennsylvania interstates “would create diversion and congestion on local roads, putting families and the traveling public at risk with that traffic diversion.”
State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Brookville), who spoke to the group via Zoom, said that while lawmakers were doing everything they can in the Legislature, it is necessary for citizens across the state to voice their opinions.
“It’s so great that we have companies speaking here on the no tolling [since] they know how it’s going to affect them,” Smith said. “But we need all our constituents to understand that it will affect every one of us in our districts and in the state.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) echoed Smith’s call to action.
“There’s still an opportunity to get your voice heard and show your displeasure about this,” she said, noting that additional public hearings will be held on May 3 in Jefferson County and May 4 in Clarion County.
In addition, the No P3 Bridge Toll Coalition announced that there will be a rally in Harrisburg on the Capital steps, June 8 at 10 a.m.
“Make sure you share what this will cost you, [and] the concerns you have about diversion...and just having those trucks and other vehicles coming through,” Oberlander urged attendees last Thursday. “We will continue to work with the coalition across the state and with each other in order to combat this terrible policy.”
Other speakers at the April 14 event included: Susan Williams, president/CEO of the Venango County Chamber of Commerce; Katie Hetherington-Cunfer, director of Government and Community Relations with the Greater Reading Area Chamber Alliance; Ryan Unger, president/CEO of the Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC; state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City); state Sen. Cris Dush (R-Brookville); state Sen. Wayne Langerholc (R-Clearfield); Bill Henry, real estate and housing industry; and Tracy Becker, executive director of the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry.