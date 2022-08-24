CLARION – “It’s not just code red in Clarion County, it’s code red statewide.”
According to Clarion County Public Safety Director Jeff Smathers, emergency medical services (EMS) in Clarion County, much like EMS services across the state, are critically lacking.
About 25 Clarion County township and borough representatives met with Smathers and Steve Allison, Clarion County Association of Township Officials secretary/treasurer, at the Clarion Township building in two sessions last week to discuss the condition and future of ambulance and emergency services throughout the county.
Much of the meetings focused on what the county’s 34 municipalities can do to address the problem before dwindling EMS service becomes no service at all.
Smathers gave the handful of representatives that attended a brief history of ambulance services in Clarion County.
“It used to be the funeral directors that showed up at your house and that was your ambulance,” he said, explaining that from there, ambulances went to volunteer services that relied on cookie and soup sales and other fundraisers to cover operating costs.
He went on to say that within the last six or so years, volunteer services have disbanded and many were replaced with paid services.
Now, not surprisingly, Smathers said, the main issues plaguing the paid services are funding and staffing.
Regarding funding, Allison pointed out that much of the money comes as reimbursement from Medicare and Medicaid, which are paying much less than what it costs to operate the program.
“If [an ambulance service] takes a trip to Pittsburgh, if it’s a Medicaid or Medicare patient, its reimbursement is somewhere between 11 and 17 percent of the bill,” Smathers said. “A lot of times, it’s probably enough to just pay for the fuel and not the wages.”
Allison added that often insurance companies don’t cover the cost for an ambulance unless the patient is admitted to a hospital.
“If they go to a fire and no one is injured in the fire, there’s no compensation for that,” he said.
Smathers said that the county has been working on the problem for some time by partnering with other counties and trying to get some legislators to work on getting the reimbursement rates raised.
“There is a House bill, House Bill 2434, that increases Medicare reimbursements for both basic and advanced life support services,” Allison told municipal officials last week. “If you’re talking to your legislator, this is something you can ask about.”
Smathers and Allison then turned their attention to the municipalities’ role in addressing the funding issue.
According to township and borough code, elected municipal officials are “responsible for ensuring that fire and emergency medical services are provided within [a municipality] by the means and to the extent determined by the [municipality], including the appropriate financial and administrative assistance for these services.”
Allison said that municipalities should consult with the fire and emergency medical service providers to discuss the emergency needs of that municipality. He also encouraged municipal leaders to offer help and ask for detailed financial reports from their ambulance services.
Allison and Smathers went on to say that if the problem only came down to money, it would be a fairly easy fix. An even greater issue, they said, is lack of staff.
“I know everything always seems like it comes down to money, but this doesn’t,” Smathers said. “The problem is people.”
The pair explained that becoming an EMT or paramedic requires a great deal of time and commitment.
“It takes 150 to 200 hours [to become] an EMT, and a paramedic is a lot more time,” Allison said, pointing out that average compensation for an EMT in the area is $12 to $13 per hour.
“Most people don’t do it for the money,” he noted. “They do it because they want to help people.”
Smathers added that even though some places are paying $14 or $15 per hour, potential workers can make more money in other fields.
“Drive past a Sheetz or something and see what they’re paying and then compare it to the hours that EMTs have to complete,” he said.
Allison said that Forest County is currently looking for volunteers to take classes at Clarion University to become EMTs.
“Forest County Commissioners will pay for training as long as a student agrees to give two years of volunteer service to Tionesta or Marienville ambulance services,” he said. “Anyone in the community can sign up and Forest Area school students who complete the training can earn credit toward graduation.”
He also encouraged attendees to talk with school administrators about doing something like Forest County.
“If you can get a young person involved out of high school, you most likely have them for a couple of years,” he said, noting that it’s $740 to take the class. “If every municipality sponsored someone, that’s 34 EMTs.”
Again addressing the municipalities’ response, Allison suggested that a place to start might be with enacting a dedicated half-mill EMS tax in each of the municipalities.
“We’re not talking about the local services tax,” said Karen Lue Wilson, CCATO assistant secretary and Clarion Township secretary. “We’re talking about a specifically designated half mill, which is the absolute maximum, designated strictly for the ambulance services.”
The tax, if collected at 100 percent, according to officials, would amount to $7.47 per parcel and $5.65 per person. It would generate around $210,560 in EMS revenue.
Wilson said that since local tax collectors would be collecting this tax, officials and ambulance crews would have to figure out who services each municipality and who’s going to receive the funds.
“You can clearly see that it’s only a little band-aid, but it’s something,” Wilson said of the EMS tax. “It’s a start until something else can take place.”
Currently there are only five ambulance services that cover Clarion County and beyond.
Smathers said, for example, that Armstrong County uses Clarion Hospital Station 4 quite a bit for the whole northern part of its service area.
According to Smathers, municipal involvement and conversations among all levels of government and the various service providers is a must if the problem is going to be alleviated.
“The idea is not to throw this on you, but I have to tell you how serious this is,” Smathers said. “I need your help. We need each other’s help because I don’t think we want to see it go away.”