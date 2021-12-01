SHIPPENVILLE – Rising to the challenge before them, students and staff members at the Clarion County Career Center hit a fundraising milestone in their decade-long effort to aid area cancer patients.
This year’s Coins for a Cure donation brought the Career Center’s 10-year fundraising total to more than $41,000 for the Clarion Sunshine Project.
“The teamwork displayed during this Coins for a Cure campaign is obvious by the great donation amount the students and staff were able to achieve during Cancer Awareness Month,” Career Center officials said in a recent release, noting that this year, the school was able to collect more than $4,800 throughout the month of October.
According to Career Center confidential secretary and community outreach team member Linda Skelley, Coins for a Cure began at the Shippenville-based school in 2012 as a way to help the Cancer Center in its efforts to purchase a linear accelerator machine for radiation treatments.
“That first year we were able to donate $1,000,” she said, explaining that the money was raised through Friday “Pink Out” days and coin collection jars in each of the classrooms.
The practice continued over the years, with then-director Aaron Kline incentivizing more donations by challenging students to reach certain monetary amounts each year.
“The students went above the challenge each year,” Skelley said. She pointed out that the students’ continued success brought with it consequences for Kline and other faculty members — including current director Traci Wildeson — such as pink hair, a dunk tank, water balloons and even being covered in slime and raw eggs.
Although recent years added profits from candy bar sales to the Coins for a Cure initiative, Skelley said that over the last two years, the pandemic forced the Career Center to return to the drive’s original format of placing coin collecting jars in each of the classrooms for students and staff to contribute their loose change.
“This year, we had the shop officers encourage their classmates to donate, not for a reward, but instead ‘because it’s the right thing to do’ to help their community members,” she said, adding that for the campaign’s 10th anniversary this year, students were challenged to surpass $40,000 in total donations.
Once again, the students rose to the occasion by collecting a total of $4,853, bringing their 10-year donation total to a whopping $41,802, according to school officials.
Since school assemblies are not possible again this year due to the pandemic, Skelley recently delivered this year’s donation to Cancer Center manager Tracy Myers for the Clarion Sunshine Project, an initiative organized by professional caregivers and volunteers at the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital to help area cancer patients with co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses not covered by their insurance.
In return, Myers along with Clarion-Limestone teacher Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor who benefitted herself from the Sunshine Project, recorded a video message for the students sharing the importance of the funds in easing the financial burdens of patients.
“Because of your generosity and the generosity of others in the community, we have surpassed paying over $300,000 in patient bills,” Myers said in the video. “We couldn’t do it if it weren’t for students like you.”
Schirmer echoed Myers’ sentiments, crediting the support of the community through organizations such as the Sunshine Project for helping her through her diagnosis and treatments.
“You helped me get through a very difficult time in my life,” she said. “I’m appreciative of all your efforts in making [finances] one less stressor in my life so I could heal and get back to what I needed to do in life.”