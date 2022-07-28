ALCOLA – The children’s coloring contest was held this week at the Clarion County Fair.
Premiums awarded to the winners were $5 or free admission to the fair for first, $4 for second, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 7:33 am
COLORING CONTEST
AGES 2-3: 1 — Tucker Smith of New Bethlehem; 2 — Art Goodman III.
AGES 4-6: 1 — Willow Smith of New Bethlehem; 2 — Sophia Smith of New Bethlehem; 3 — Harper Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 4 — Julia Smith of Hawthorn; 5 — Addison Park of Mayport.
AGES 7-8: 1 — Livy Reitz of Fairmount City; 2 — Keelan McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 4 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 5 — Isaac Cserr of Mayport.
AGES 9-10: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem; 2 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport; 3 — Lillian Shaffer of John’s Creek; 4 — Manny Reitz of Fairmount City; 5 — Kinley Wheeler of Knox.
AGES 11-12: 1 —Cadence Adams of New Bethlehem; 2 — Simeon Shaffer of John’s Creek; 3 — Caleb Cserr of Mayport.
