ALCOLA – Judging of the Clarion County Fair Coloring Contest was held on Monday, July 24. All ages of children and adults were eligible to enter. Premiums were $5 or free admission to the fair for first place, $4 for second place, $3 for third, $2 for fourth and $1 for fifth.
Ages 2-3: 1 — Breslyn Rupp of New Bethlehem; 2 — Violet Anewalt of New Bethlehem.
Ages 4-6: 1 — Sophia Kroh of Strattanville; 2 — Harper Lytle of Dayton; 3 — Bridger Reitz of Fairmount City; 4 — Hudson Hepler of New Bethlehem; 5 — Harper Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 6 — Tucker Smith of New Bethlehem; 7 — Maylee Watson of Mayport; 8 — Zena Park of Mayport; 9 — Josiah Bickish of Clarion.
Ages 7-8: 1 — Sarah Newell of Scottsdale; 2 — Keelan McCauley of New Bethlehem; 3 — Allie Settlemyer of Brockway; 4 — Julia Smith of Hawthorn; 5 — Sophia Smith of New Bethlehem; 6 — Willow Smith New Bethlehem; 7 — Jackson Bifano of Knox; 8 — Evelyn Stewart of Ocala; 9 — Zachary Bickish of Clarion; 10 — Charlie Watson of Mayport.
Ages 9-10: 1 — Willy Belfield of New Bethlehem; 2 — Hannah Stewart of Ocala; 3 — Isaac Cserr of Mayport; 4 — Lillian Shaffer of John’s Creek; 5 — Livy Reitz of Fairmount City; 6 — Hadley Johynston of Rimersburg.
Ages 11-12: 1 — Stephenie Draa of Mayport; 2 — Brielle Hornberger of New Bethlehem; 3 — Simeon Shaffer of John’s Creek; 4 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.
Ages 12 +: 1 — Leah Allio of Tionesta; 2 — Kristie Draa of Mayport; 3 — Adele Smith of Hawthorn; 4 — Brandon Smith of Hawthorn.