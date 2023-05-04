NEW BETHLEHEM – After 40 years of service, Tammy Colwell retired from the Charles P. Leach Agency.
Colwell was a licensed Property and Casualty agent and has been with Charles Leach since 1982. She was a Senior Client Service Executive, managing a large book of commercial insurance.
Since she has been a licensed agent for 40 years, Colwell has developed a professional and individualized relationship with each of her accounts. An outgoing and friendly attitude, along with her 40 years of knowledge, helped her work well with her commercial accounts.
She will enjoy retirement helping her husband Dennis with his ginseng farm business, along with her hobbies of reading, camping, bow hunting, target shooting, as well as crossing items off her bucket list.