KNOX – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project from noon on Nov. 1 to Dec. 1. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i80CanoeCreek. An in-person public open house will also take place on Nov. 8 at Keystone Elementary School in Knox.
The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (MBP3I), as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
The virtual public meeting includes new information about PennDOT’s planned tolling approach for the two candidate bridges on the western end of I-80: Canoe Creek in Clarion County and North Fork in Jefferson County. Initially, each bridge was proposed for tolling in both directions, but based on public feedback and the proximity of the bridges, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at each of the bridges. This means that traffic would be tolled eastbound at Canoe Creek and westbound at North Fork. This reduces the number of tolls drivers would have to pay on I-80, as well as overall diversions and the need for additional tolling infrastructure.
Additional information about the project, its planned improvements and impacts, potential tolling implementation, environmental studies and mitigation, and schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented.
The I-80 Canoe Creek Bridges, which cross over Canoe Creek and State Route 4005 (Tippecanoe Road) in Beaver Township, Clarion County, were built in 1966. Recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition. The purpose of this project is to provide a safe and reliable crossing of I-80 over Tippecanoe Road and Canoe Creek. The proposed project involves replacing the existing structures and updating the roadway within the project limits to meet current design standards and improve safety along the corridor.
The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec.1. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via the below methods. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.
Comments can be sent by email to i80CanoeCreek@pa.gov. Comments can also be made to the hotline at (814) 201-9939. Or comments can be mailed to: PennDOT District 10, Attn: 1-80 Canoe Creek Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388.
The public can also attend an in-person public open house for the project on Monday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Keystone Elementary School. The public can drop by any time during the open house.