NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, in the social rooms of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church.
The public is invited to attend this public service meeting to meet the candidates for Clarion County Commissioner.
The participating candidates will be Wayne Brosius, Brady Feicht, Ted Tharan, Braxton White and Kirk Wise.
The public should be seated before the 7 p.m. opening.
Additionally, the club is sponsoring the AMBA blood screening event to be held at the Redbank Valley High School cafeteria on May 13, from 6 to 11 a.m.
Screenings are by appointment only.
Call 1-800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.
The $5 donation to the club supports the high school scholarship program for a 2023 high school senior who is bound for higher education.
The hostesses for the May 2 meeting are Darletta Shick and Sandra Gahagen.
There will be no meetings in the months of June, July and August.
The club will resume meetings on Sept. 5.