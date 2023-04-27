CLARION – Five candidates for Clarion County Commissioner positions in the May 16 primary offered their opinions on the value of experience and their vision in looking at the future of Clarion County.
The Clarion County League of Women Voters (LWV) held the forum at the Clarion Main Street Center.
“A forum is a discussion. This is going to be people talking about their own views, their own ideas, and they’re not going to comment on other people’s ideas or what has been going on in the past,” offered moderator Jamie Shropshire. “It’s what’s happening in the present and what they stand for. The league is nonpartisan and we want to have a forum that’s fair to everybody.”
Republican candidates for commissioner included Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, Kirke Wise and Brady Feicht. Democrat Braxton White also participated, but fellow Democrat Daniel Carey was not present.
Each candidate was allowed to have an opening remark and a one minute closing statement as part of the forum. The audience could submit individual questions for the candidates that were reviewed by the LWV to avoid duplication.
What follows are the candidates introductory remarks, and their closing remarks:
Introductory Remarks
• Braxton White: “I was raised by my great-grandparents. My great-grandfather was a graduate of Clarion University, a minister, World War II veteran, and he’s the hero that stepped up and gave me a chance.
“He taught me how to be a good husband to my high school sweetheart, Stephanie, a loving father to my son Will, and a steward of my country and my community.
“Through my time in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, my two terms on the Clarion Area School Board, in supporting the causes which uphold the rural values of our community.
“I’m proud to have made service a cornerstone of my adult life. Whether I’m talking to a firefighter in East Brady, a retired nurse from Rimersburg who’s raising her grandchildren, or a Main Street business owner in Clarion, it’s clear that we all more or less want the same things — to live in a safe community, to see our kids have more opportunities than we had, and to have leadership who listens.
“We have so many important decisions to make to deliver on these ideas, and that’s why I’m running for County Commissioner.”
• Ted Tharan: “I’ve been a Clarion County citizen for 68 years and have been a taxpayer for 48 years. I have been a businessman for 45 years and have been a school board member for eight years at Keystone and the Career Center for eight years, and the county commissioner for seven-and-a-half years.
“I have served on dozens of boards throughout Clarion County and the state of Pennsylvania in the past seven-and-a-half years. The commissioners have accomplished many things, and many more to come.
“Being commissioner in Clarion County is basically the same as being a CEO of a $22 million corporation. You have the decisions to make and are responsible to make those decisions that affect all people.”
• Wayne Brosius: “I can’t possibly list all of my qualifications in 60 seconds, but when you interview a candidate for a job as an employer, what is one of the things that you consider? One of the main things is experience.
“There’s only one other person sitting up here and myself that has experience at this job.
“With me, you have someone who’s been vetted, somebody who’s reasonable, fair, served on dozens of boards, deal with all aspects of the county, from human services to transportation to emergency services, and many others. I was also elected by my commissioners from all across the northwest part of the state as the President of the Northwest County Commissioner’s Association back in 2020.
“You also want somebody with management skills, and that would be a question you’d want to ask. Does the candidate have management skills? Have they ever managed anyone?”
• Kirke Wise: “I’m a lifelong resident of Clarion County and I’m 59 years old. A lot of people know me and I’m a very good communicator. I’m a very intelligent person. I’ve spent the last 35 years taking care of multimillion dollar infrastructure, like all across Northwestern Pennsylvania, including Clarion County, 911 centers, government systems and secret systems that I can’t even talk about.
“One of my biggest qualities is I’m the person who’s responsible for them. When they all fall apart, it’s on the line for me, and I’m able to do that proficiently. That requires a calm demeanor, a thoughtful process to have those things go to fruition. And also the ability to work with people, because there’s also a lot of diplomacy and psychology involved in big organizations to make people get along. And that’s something I’m literally an expert now.”
• Brady Feicht: “I encourage you to join the Good Fight. It’s a pleasure to share the stage with so many who care about the same county in which I’ve been a lifelong resident.
“I’m from St. Petersburg and A-C Valley and a CCAC graduate by trade. I’m a unionized heavy equipment operator.
“Unlike most everyone else up here, I don’t have a decade of experience in politics. I don’t look at our community through a politician’s eyes. I only have experience looking at our community through a volunteer’s eyes.
“At 22, I was sworn in as a school board director for A-C Valley School District. Since then, I have volunteered to be on the Clarion County Career Center Board. For the past five years, I have been a 4-H volunteer, helping and coaching youth in robotics and leadership.
“As you can tell, I fight for the little guys, the up and coming generations of our county who have already accomplished so much. Please join the Good Fight with Brady Feicht.”
Closing Statements
• Wayne Brosius: “I work for the best interests of county residents, despite any political pressures. The tolling of the I-80 bridges is one example of that. I served on a transportation board for Northwest Pennsylvania, that is dominated by PennDOT. I stood up against the tolling of those bridges for the citizens of Clarion County.
“I hold an eldership position at my church and [I am] a graduate of Clarion University.”
• Brady Feicht: “I may not have a decade of experience as a county commissioner, but neither of my opponents had any experience as a county commissioner when they first got elected.
“Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes, eyes without a thick history, eyes free from political pressures to clearly see the perspective of our next generations. Everyone young and old has a voice, and I fight for the voices that are often overlooked.
“I’ve never needed an impressive title to help our community. I’m not even 30, but I’m invested. What I can build on is the great things our community embodies, and that’s where I do have experience. Before you can build anything, you need an agreement on the plan to move forward.
“I offer a lifetime of being involved with the family business that assigned, executed, and completed thousands of contracts across the tri-state area. I’ve had the pleasure of working on monumental construction projects in and around the county, and I want to continue to build and fix what’s in place. Just because we are at a fork in the road does not mean it’s a bad thing. Sometimes it takes change to make change happen. So please change to the good fight and vote Brady Feicht May 16.”
• Braxton White: “Earlier I touched on the ideas that we all kind of have in common. The idea that we want to live in safe communities. This idea that we just want opportunities for our kids, and leadership that listens.
“I want to reiterate that we all have different political backgrounds. We all have different ideas for the way to the top. We just want to know that we’re going to be able to live in a place where we can raise a family.
“We want to live in a place where we know when we call for an ambulance, it’s going to show up on time. We want to live in a place where we know our law enforcement officers are, are supported, not only vocally, but financially. We have all these things that we agreed on, and I’m so proud to support those ideas.”
• Kirke Wise: “This has been so very much fun, but I have so little time to speak. It’s so hard to say all the things you want to say.
“I’m a very high tech person and I may be old, but anyone that knows me knows I’m extremely young at heart and I’m also a futurist.
“I’m like a renaissance man. I know about a lot of things and how to do a lot of things. I’m engrossed and interested in a lot of things, but my high technology experience and my kind of ability to work towards a future, I think is a valuable asset to Clarion County.
“The economy’s changing and people mentioned about the workforce problems. Part of that is due to the fact that the younger generation has different expectations for the workforce. I’ve been studying with people who are actually specialized in that field. That’s part of the answer to getting the younger people to work.”
• Ted Tharan: “A commissioner’s job is not a walk in the park. You have to be a financial expert, a decision maker, have common sense, be a good listener, a counselor, a peacemaker, and you have to negotiate union contracts.
“You need life experience to make a lot of these decisions.
“These are decisions that affect every one of the citizens. You must follow the rules of the county code and the laws of the state of Pennsylvania. There’s a book that’s about an inch-and-a-half thick that has all these rules that you must follow. You need someone with experience and forward thinking abilities to manage the county.
“You can say everything. You can promise some things, but can you accomplish anything? I can. I have and I will.”