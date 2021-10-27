CLARION – County finances topped the agenda of Tuesday morning’s work session of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners.
Addressing concerns that arose from an internal memo asking county department heads and elected officials to find ways to trim their proposed budgets for 2022 in light of a current $1.2 million total budget deficit, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley explained that the request was in relation to the preliminary, rather than the final, budget.
“Let’s say your revenue is $10 million and everybody’s wish list totals $11 million, that means you have a deficit of $1 million when you’re planning your budget,” Tharan said, noting that the next step in the budgeting process is to ask department heads what they think they can trim from their wish lists.
“You compile that information to come up with your final budget,” he continued, pointing out that if the final numbers aren’t balanced, further action must be taken.
“Sending out a request like that is really nothing unusual either,” said Brosius. “We’ve done that many times over the years.”
Brosius went on to say that the request in no way suggests that the final budget will have a deficit or that there is a shortfall of county revenue.
“Some people interpreted this like we’re in a deficit and the county’s broke, and that’s not the case,” he said. “If you look at the numbers...there is no deficit.”
Heasley and Tharan agreed by saying that there was no anticipated tax increase needed to balance the budget.
“We’re trying to balance it so we’re not incurring more tax increases on the residents,” Heasley said.
The commissioners pointed out that the county has not imposed a tax increase since 2012, and currently has a general fund balance of around $8 million.
“If you look back at what’s happened over the last 10 years, there’s been pretty darn good management of county funds,” Tharan added.
The commissioners said that even their areas of the budget were subject to cuts if the need arises, including the early payoff of the county debt that was discussed previously.
“It’s all being looked at,” Tharan said. “The only thing with that is, we collect more in debt revenue than our debt payment, so we’ll be looking at adjusting that because you can only use that money for debt service.”
The commissioners then turned their attention to changes in the county’s payroll process.
Tharan explained that the current procedure for payroll is to pay employees ahead.
“When payroll gets submitted, you are getting paid until the day your check comes out,” he said, noting that most employers hold a week’s pay. This means that employees are typically paid for days already worked rather than days ahead.
“That doesn’t happen here [and] it needs to change,” Tharan said, pointing to a long-standing tradition of controlling pay. “People take a sick day and they’ve already been paid for a regular day, now it’s a lot of work for payroll to go back and correct all that.”
County administrator Jillian Fischer went on to explain the plan for changing the current practice.
“We’ll pay them one week [instead of two] to correct it,” she said, noting that every department will not be affected by the one-time payroll withholding.
“It’s only certain departments because some departments are already on the two weeks schedule behind,” she said. “Every employee that’s paid to date will be receiving a one-week check.”
Conceding that this may present a hardship for some employees until the measure is corrected, Fischer explained that these concerns will be alleviated with the use of hazard pay from the COVID relief funds the county received as part of the American Rescue Plan.
“[That money will] help offset that one week pay,” she said, noting that all employees who fall into the parameters of the American Rescue Plan funding will receive the hazard pay. “While some people are only getting a one-week pay, they’ll be getting that hazard pay to kind of help with that.”
County officials pointed out that those affected will receive a separate one-week check so the hazard pay will be a true bonus, and no elected official will receive the bonus.
Because the county employs about 200 people, officials estimate that about half, or 100 employees, will be affected by the one-week salary correction.
“It’s also important to remember that we’re not cheating anybody out of any money — like a week’s pay,” Brosius added. “They’re getting paid for everything they’ve worked, it’s just the timing of it is going to be different.”
The following actions were taken during the regular commissioners’ meeting held immediately after the work session:
• Approval was given, pending a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and legal review, for a PennDOT Multimodal Grant application for Phase III of the Brady Tunnel renovation project in the amount of $3 million.
According to Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, the group spearheading the project, the grant will be used to purchase between 345 and 445 feet of additional liner for the tunnel.
The grant application requires a 30 percent match, which Ziegler said has been secured from other grant funding.
• County officials awarded $4,000 in Marcellus Legacy funding to the Donald Lobaugh Veterans Museum and Park to replace the boiler heating system at the Military Museum.
• The commissioners renewed the Delaware Valley Health Trust for medical/prescription insurance for 2021. Tharan said the 3.2 percent increase dropped to a 1.8 percent increase, or a balance of $28,246, using the rate stabilization fund.
• Employee insurance premium payroll reductions were approved at 12.5 percent. The other 87.5 percent is paid by the county.
• An MOU was approved with United Way of Clarion County to establish and maintain PA 211 services, which connects callers with non-emergency information and referrals for appropriate community services, health and human services, and other local information based on their location and need.
The contract is effective Oct. 26 through Dec. 31, 2022 at a total cost of $10,000 split equally between the county and United Way.
• Approval was also given for the county to advertise for a surplus public auction to be held to sell the remaining items from the September surplus auction.