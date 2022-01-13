CLARION – Clarion County officials recently revised their parameters for disabled veterans who receive a state-approved real estate tax break for their residence.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved to grant a Clarion County disabled veterans’ tax exemption to county veterans who qualify through the state for the Real Estate Exemption Program. The purpose of the program is to provide real estate tax exemptions for honorably discharged veterans in Clarion County who are 100 percent disabled and in financial need.
“You have to be 100 percent service-connected disabled through the VA in order to qualify,” Clarion County Veterans Affairs director Judy Zerbe said after the meeting, noting that eligible veterans can apply for the program in the county VA office where they reside.
Originally, according to county officials, the Real Estate Exemption Program allowed tax exemption for up to five acres of property at the veterans’ residential address. In 2016, the state eliminated the five-acre rule and gave individual counties the authority to exempt the entire residential property.
As a result, Zerbe explained, county veterans who had been approved for exemption prior to 2016 were limited by the five-acre rule, while those who were approved after 2016 could claim all acreage attached to their residence.
“It really wasn’t fair,” she said.
Tuesday’s action by the commissioners is an attempt to rectify the situation.
“We made it uniform so there will be one set of guidelines,” Tharan said, noting that whatever acreage is listed on the residence’s deed will now be exempt. “If they have two acres on their deed for their house it would be exempt, or if they have 70 acres on the deed with their house it would be exempt.”
According to information provided by the county, in addition to state requirements, tax exemption will only cover acreage tied to the residence at the time of approval and excludes commercial activity such as, but not limited to, operating a for-profit business out of the residence, solar or wind power, timbering, and gas and oil production.
“All commercial activity is excluded,” Brosius pointed out.
For more information on the program, contact Zerbe at (814) 226-4000 ext. 2601.
Other Business
• Approval was given to advertise for proposals for the reassessment of Clarion County.
• The commissioners approved Resolution No. 2 of 2022, authorizing and directing the emergency succession of county officers and the continuity of county government.
• Harrison Fox of East Brady was appointed to fill a vacant position on the Clarion County Airport Authority Board from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Fox will fulfill the remaining term of board member Andy Kirby who recently resigned from his post.
• A contract was approved with Meadville Plate Glass Co. Inc. to install a main entrance at the Clarion County Training Center, located at the Sorce building in Paint Township, at a cost of $8,916.
• County officials approved a settlement agreement with Dunkle and Henry Enterprises for reimbursement in the amount of $21,673 for the release/withdraw of a bid that was placed on the former Holabaugh Beer Distributer building during the county’s surplus auction.
“There was a discrepancy and they wanted out,” Tharan said of Dunkle and Henry, noting that the property will again be advertised for sale.
• The 2022 Clarion County Emergency Operations Plan was approved.
• The commissioners announced that Clarion County will receive $500,000 in grant funding through the Pennsylvania HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME).
According to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) website, HOME “is a federally funded program that provides municipalities with grant and loan assistance to expand and preserve the supply of decent and affordable housing for low- and very low-income Pennsylvanians.”
Clarion County’s grant allocation will be administered through the county’s Housing Authority.