CLARION – Clarion County officials earlier this week showed their support for a major sewerage project in the northern part of the county.
At their meeting on Tuesday, April 25, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved Resolution No. 8, authorizing the submission of a grant application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) on behalf of the Lake Lucy Sewer Authority to upgrade its sewer plant.
“They have a public sewer system, but it’s failing miserably,” county Planning director Kristi Amato said, adding that the small Washington Township community is under consent order from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to upgrade its sewer treatment plant, which serves around 40 households. “They are in desperate need of a new sewer plant.”
According to Amato, the Lake Lucy Sewer Authority is seeking around $2.2 million in competitive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for the project, which includes around $300,000 in permitting costs.
“They really have no other options,” she said, pointing out that the community has been unable to secure a loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). Despite the project’s $2 million price tag, Amato said upgrading the sewer plant is actually the cheapest option to remedy the problem. They’ve kicked the can down the road, and somebody has now picked up the can and is going to do something about it.”
Although there is no local match for the CDBG funding, Amato said the Lake Lucy Sewer Authority will be competing against other organizations and projects statewide for the grant money.
“[The state] allocates a pot of money every year for the competitive grant program,” she said, noting that although there is a loose deadline for grant applications, there is not yet a timeline for when funding will be announced or when the project will be able to be completed. “We just have to wait hopefully for the grant to come in.”
AICDAC Receives $1 Million Recovery Grant
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Brosius announced that the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) was awarded a total of $1 million to promote recovery services in the area.
“The idea is for it to help the quality of life in the region,” said Brosius, who serves on the Drug and Alcohol Commission, adding that the AICDAC received funding from state Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) to serve as the regional recovery hub for Regions 6 and 7, which encompasses 22 counties. “Our local Drug and Alcohol Commission is well respected in the state because of director Kami Anderson and the whole staff.”
According to a recent press release announcing the funding, DDAP awarded a total of $4 million in grant money for the establishment of regional recovery hubs to enhance resources for individuals in recovery and promote recovery within communities across Pennsylvania.
The funding will allow each regional recovery hub to conduct an initial needs assessment for recovery support services in their specific region, including an estimate of individuals in need of these services and an analysis of their availability and accessibility, the release states. In addition, the hubs will develop a strategic plan, partnering with local organizations, that focuses on the importance of supporting multiple pathways to and through recovery, and will seek to promote recovery services in areas including peer support, family support, and self-care.
“Each grantee will be used as a hub, which will be used as a spoke model to provide these recovery supports in their region,” Brosius explained. “Each regional hub will then support community-driven services that will serve as spokes.”
Grants will be awarded for a 15-month period, beginning July 1 through Sept. 29, 2024.
Other Business
• The Mayfest Community Association was awarded $1,657 in Hotel Tax funding through the Clarion County Tourism Marking Grant for advertising.
• County officials also approved an agreement on behalf of Clarion County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities and Butler Health System designation Clarion Hospital as the facility for crisis evaluation for Mental Health Crisis Services in-county. There is no cost associated with the agreement.
• Approval was given to an amendment to the county’s Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO), to include once separate ordinances for solar and wind power, and communication towers.