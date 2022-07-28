CLARION – With plans underway for a new travel plaza in Monroe Township, Clarion County officials earlier this week lent their support to the project.
At their meeting on July 26, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a letter of support for the Monroe Township-Trinity Point Transportation project in its efforts to apply for Multimodal grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to construct a new road from Route 68 to the new truck stop at Trinity Point.
“Monroe Township is requesting $653,990 to enhance multiple transportation options, improve safety for county residents and increase access to existing healthcare,” the letter signed by the commissioners states.
According to the letter, funding for the project will “support residential development plans” which will help attract and retain families in the community.
“Trinity Point at Monroe has been a development priority for many years,” the letter states, noting that the development is part of the Clarion County Comprehensive Plan and a Keystone Opportunity Zone. “Clarion County fully supports the Monroe Township-Trinity Point Transportation Improvement Project and requests that [DCED] considers fully funding and supporting this MTF project.”
Located at Interstate 80’s Exit 62, the new travel plaza is expected to house restaurants such as Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Tikka Shack (Indian cuisine), Jimmy John’s and a Dunkin’, along with a small truck stop.
During their work session held before Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners spoke with Ezra Brooks, a young entrepreneur with plans to bring a mobile hotdog cart to Clarion County.
“I’m so excited to provide my hometown of Clarion with delicious hotdogs and lemonade,” said the 20-year old who was born with Trisomy 21, a genetic condition caused by an extra chromosome.
Brooks added that as far as his family is aware, he will be the first person with Trisomy 21 or an intellectual disability to own a business in Clarion County.
“I’m ready to show people what I’m able to do,” he said, noting that he hopes to officially open E-Z Dogs this September.
After talking about the possibility for several years, Brooks explained that he purchased his hotdog cart with leftover graduation money, along with help from his mother, Tanya Brooks, from someone in Pittsburgh with ties to the Leeper area.
Ezra Brooks and his mother plan to operate the cart throughout the spring, summer and fall in the Clarion area serving up “gourmet hotdogs using local farm to table ingredients and favorite family recipes.”
A portion of the sales from E-Z Dogs will go to help babies in Nigeria who have been diagnosed with Trisomy 21.
Tanya Brooks said the community has really rallied behind her son and his new business venture, donating equipment, and offering places and events to set up.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Tanya said, pointing out that Ryan Weaver, who owns Riverhill Automotive, and Josh Lesniak, who owns Battery Warehouse, recently helped the Brooks family purchase and install a hitch for the cart on the back of Tanya’s vehicle. “It’s been humbling.”
In other business at the July 26 meeting, the commissioners denied a request from the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation to waive $1,600 in county tax parcel layer and database fees.
“They are requesting all of our tax parcel data for the entire county,” county GIS director Leah Smith explained, noting that the company is working on a project to promote solar energy development on abandoned mine land.
“We work very hard to maintain that information,” she continued. “They can still get [that information]; they just need to pay for it.”
Tharan agreed, adding that he would support waiving the fees for county projects “that benefit the county itself.”
“We have no clue who they are, or what they’re going to do with that information,” he said.
A request from Design Nine to waive $842 in GIS data fees was approved.