EZRA BROOKS AND his mother, Tanya, detailed plans for their new business venture, E-Z Dogs, at Tuesday’s work session of the Clarion County Board of Commissioners. Pictured with the mobile hotdog cart are (from left) Tanya and Ezra Brooks, and Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan and Wayne Brosius.

 By EVANNE GAREIS L-V Staff Writer

CLARION – With plans underway for a new travel plaza in Monroe Township, Clarion County officials earlier this week lent their support to the project.

At their meeting on July 26, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a letter of support for the Monroe Township-Trinity Point Transportation project in its efforts to apply for Multimodal grant funding from the state Department of Community and Economic Development to construct a new road from Route 68 to the new truck stop at Trinity Point.

