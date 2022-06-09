RIMERSBURG – Since the old Rimersburg Elementary School property changed hands early last year, it’s been hard to tamp down persistent rumors throughout the community that the new owners plan to shut down the public baseball fields and playground areas.
One of the owners behind the transformation of the old school into an apartment complex attempted once again Monday night to do just that, as he met with members of Rimersburg Borough Council, as well as representatives from the Southern Clarion County Little League and Union School District.
“They’re not going to be shut down,” Chad Shirey told those gathered at the borough council meeting in Rimersburg Monday evening. “We have no intention to. There’s no reason for the borough to be worried about that.”
The borough council had called the meeting between all the parties in order to sort out the rumors and to address some issues with the new private-public arrangement.
Rimersburg native Shirey, who along with Matt George purchased the property from the school district last year as M&C Real Estate, have turned the former elementary school into the Diamond Garden Apartments at the Ballfields, featuring 22 apartments in the building.
The concerns that have arisen, however, center around the school grounds that were also part of the sale, including the three ball fields used by the Southern Clarion County Little League, and the community playground that includes basketball, tennis and street hockey courts.
Council president Scott Myers started off Monday’s meeting by acknowledging that the borough’s main concern is to make sure the community continues to have access to the fields and playground.
Shirey said he has tried from the start to debunk the rumors that the property would be closed to the public, and expressed his frustration that the rumors continue to persist.
“Our plan is to continue to fix things up, continue to keep it open,” he told the council, noting that he wants to see children and families continue to get outside and use the facilities, and to be involved with the baseball program. “We chose to be a part of the community. It is not being closed.”
Shirey said that the only thing that could throw a wrench into the plan is if the property is vandalized and if the littering problem at the playground would continue and get worse.
“You just can’t trash places,” he said, noting that there are video cameras located all around the property that have already been used to apprehend someone who vandalized the playground sliding boards.
Bill Coradi of the Southern Clarion County Little League said that vandals also hit more recently as the group had prepared the ball fields for their big opening day. He said someone on a dirt bike rode across the one field, leaving deep ruts just after a lot of work had been done at the site.
While Coradi said the Little League has been working hard to make sure litter is picked up in the ballfields areas, others at the meeting pointed to the problem with litter and overflowing garbage cans at the playground site.
Shirey said the dumpster at the location can be used, but that help is needed to empty the cans and to pick up any litter around the grounds. He said that M&C would continue to take care of the electric and water for the Little League, but hopes an agreement could be reached for help with the garbage issues.
Mayor Tim Yeany suggested that the borough seek help from any local scouts or other groups to help keep the park clean
Myers suggested that borough crews could help empty the garbage cans, and Union School District superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the work may be good for student community service projects.
“We appreciate still having access to this,” Myers said of the playground.
Coradi noted that if the community loses the facility, it would cost a lot to replicate it elsewhere.
“There’s no reason to eliminate it unless people trash stuff,” Shirey said.
Councilman Roger Crick called on those involved to report any vandalism so that those responsible can be located using the video surveillance.
“That’s the only way it’s going to be stopped — with prosecution,” he said.
Yeany pledged the borough’s support to keep the park area open to the public.
“We will do everything we can to help you, if you will do everything you can to help us,” Yeany told Shirey.
Shirey told those at the meeting that plans are to make a number of improvements to the property in the coming years, but that if any group or individuals wanted to help, he could supply the materials to move things along faster.
Both Coradi and Kimmel said their organizations have had good relationships with the new owners, and Crick added that it was important to keep the lines of communication open among all parties so that no problems would fester.
Community Days Coming This August
A summertime festival will return to Rimersburg this August, as the Southern Clarion Police Association will take over what was known for many years as Cookie Daze, rebranding it the Southern Clarion County Community Days.
Police association president Dan Burkett said that the group has been working with past organizers of the popular car cruise to bring back the event on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The two-day festival will also feature events on Saturday, Aug. 13, with a soap box derby, ugly truck contest, parade, street dance and more.
He said that food and other vendors will be set up in the municipal parking lot along Main Street. He noted that any local non-profit groups may set up for the festival at no cost.
The borough council gave permission for Main Street to be closed from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday for the event. Permits will be sought from PennDOT for the closure.
Other Business
• The council appointed Karina Libecco to a vacant seat on the council. Members noted that she was unable to attend this week’s meeting, and would be administered the oath of office at the July 18 meeting.
• Officials noted that concerns had arisen about discolored water, which was traced to the water lines in parts of the town being stirred up when local fire departments fill up tanks from a metered hydrant.
It was noted that the water sales to the fire departments for use in filling private swimming pools and other uses, has been temporarily stopped until the Rimersburg Municipal Authority can figure out how it can be done without causing the water to be roiled up.
• Burkett said that the authority’s project to have the main water tank painted will soon commence. Leading up to the project, water in the the tank will be drawn down, so that it can be painted on the inside. The project will allow the water level in the tank to be increased, which will then permit the authority to decommission the much older secondary water tank in town.
• Permission was granted for the Rimersburg Lions Club and volunteers to work this week to retrofit the lighting at the Rimersburg Community Building with LED bulbs at no cost to the borough.
• The council approved the closure and abandonment of Wilson Alley, a small alley off Main Street, with the property going to Dustin and Karina Libecco who own the property on both sides of the roadway.