NEW BETHLEHEM – There was a clown at Sunday’s party for 87-year-old Fred Anderson and an invisible dog named Killer. Everyone who attended also received a red clown nose to wear.
Anderson’s alter ego for 35 years has been Fleebus the clown, appearing in many parades in New Bethlehem and Clarion along with his invisible/imaginary dog named Killer.
His wife, Sandy Anderson, organized a Fleebus Fest this past Sunday to celebrate his contributions to the community.
“We’re all at that point where the logistics of Fleebus is difficult because someone has to be with him, makeup and his costume,” said daughter Erin Anderson Schuetz. “It was a way for people to come out and say thank you and celebrate the good times, and just talk.
“Sandy Young made a clown cake and clown cupcakes, and my aunt made clown vegetables, and nearly 100 people attended throughout the day.”
Whether he was himself or his alter ego, Fred Anderson has always been a community leader.
Sandy Anderson said Fred now has a condition that limits his mobility. While others have volunteered to help with the makeup, Fred wants to do it himself.
So, where did the name Fleebus come from?
When Fred was in his late teens or early 20s, there was a cartoon short titled “Flebus” on television. Sandy learned from Fred’s friends he probably watched the cartoon on television or at the movies.
Whenever he encountered these guys at the gas station, he would say “Hi gang,” and they’d all say, “Hi Fleebus.” The name stuck with him.
“I asked Siri ‘who is Fleebus just last week,’” Sandy said. “I mean, I’ve done this for so many years, and I found the cartoon on YouTube. That’s where the name Fleebus came from, and the character was this guy that was nice to everybody, and everybody liked him except for this one guy.”
A clown is born.
Although they were married in 1964, Fred’s love of clowns didn’t start until clowns were needed for a parade.
“Living here in New Bethlehem, the Jaycees were very active and popular,” continued Sandy. “One of the Jaycees wanted to dress up like clowns for the Chamber Christmas Parade, so we wives diligently made our husbands costumes, and that’s the first time he was a clown.”
Fred was joined by Chuck Leach, Gary Shea and Bill Williams as clowns in the Christmas parade, and Fred’s career as a clown continued to grow over the years, as he adopted his nickname of Fleebus for his clown character.
The role of Fleebus was not the only character Fred created.
“In 1972, he thought that the elementary school should have an Easter Bunny, so I made him a costume,” Sandy said. “There’s still a picture of him in an Easter Bunny costume, and for years, we’d show that to the kids, and some thought their dad was the Easter Bunny. That’s his background with alter egos and characters.”
Fred’s portrayal of the Easter Bunny lasted only one year; but his role as Fleebus continues after 35 years.
At the start of Fred’s clown years, he and Sandy started to accumulate the Fleebus costume and visit Goodwill stores looking for clothes, and sometimes they were given to them by other people.
Barb Adams approached Sandy one time, holding a brown paper bag containing a shirt. She said it had been in her husband Lum’s closet for 13 years, and he never wore it, so she thought that maybe a clown could wear it.
“Fred has worn it for about 35 years, and the first time he wore it was in one of the town Chamber parades. Lum was in the audience along the street, and he shouted, ‘Hey clown, I have a shirt like that.’ ‘Not any more, replies Fleebus.’”
In the early clown years of Fleebus, he once had a trained flea, but one day he was inspired to have an invisible dog, which became his trademark.
“Killer really has groupies that follow him, and they inquire about him all the time,” Sandy said. “Even when shopping at Riverside, it is not unusual for somebody to say, well, you don’t have Killer with you, where is he? Fred said sometimes Killer is very disagreeable, and he’ll urinate in public.”
Sunday’s Fleebus Fest also included a visit by state Rep. Donna Oberlander, who presented Anderson with a special citation from the Pennsylvania General Assembly recognizing the accomplishments of Fleebus and Killer, the invisible dog.
The citation notes that not only was Anderson honored as the grand marshal of last year’s Peanut Butter Festival parade in New Bethlehem, but was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.