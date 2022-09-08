NEW BETHLEHEM – The final 2022 First Friday outdoor event was held by the Redbank Valley Community Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem on Friday evening, Sept. 2.
Entertainment was provided by String-a-ma-thing, an ensemble comprised of guitar, harp, hammered dulcimer and vocalist.
Jodi Renwick, community center vice president, said, “Our turnout is lighter than usual tonight because we are competing with the Redbank football game. Otherwise, we saw good crowds earlier in the summer.”
While First Friday events have run from May to September for several years, Renwick said that next year’s schedule may conclude in August due to the football season and earlier nightfall.
“It is kind of shocking how fast it gets dark now,” she said. The entertainment began at 6 p.m., but darkness encroached by 8 p.m.
String-a-ma-thing did not miss a note in the deepening twilight, aided by small LED light bulbs illuminating Phyllis Howard’s harp. Renwick said that string lights attached to the canopies sheltering the band are a consideration for next summer.
During one of the final tunes on the band’s play list, New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrow added a touch of percussion by playing a hollow wooden fish-shape instrument.
First Friday public entertainment events began gaining popularity several years ago in communities across the nation. Through 2019, the RVCC’s social mixer was held inside the center’s building. Social distancing requirements moved everything outdoors during the summer of 2020.