First Fridays
PHYLLIS HOWARD (LEFT) plays the hammered dulcimer as New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows adds a little percussion to the music that was part of the monthly First Fridays event at the Redbank Valley Community Center on Sept. 2.

 By SUSAN L. KERR L-V Correspondent

NEW BETHLEHEM – The final 2022 First Friday outdoor event was held by the Redbank Valley Community Center along Broad Street in New Bethlehem on Friday evening, Sept. 2.

Entertainment was provided by String-a-ma-thing, an ensemble comprised of guitar, harp, hammered dulcimer and vocalist.

