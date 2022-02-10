NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Area Community Choir will begin rehearsal for the 2022 Easter cantata on Sunday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
Practice sessions will continue on alternating Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. and Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
The cantata will be presented at 2 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10, and at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15.
These presentations will also be at the First Church of God.
Those interested in singing should plan to attend one of the first practices.
The 60–voice choir, under the direction of Bill Young, is made-up of members from area churches.
Participation in the choir is open to anyone in the Redbank Valley area.
The Rev. Zachery Lays is the host pastor.