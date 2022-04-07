NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem Area Community Choir will present the Easter Cantata, “A Journey to Hope” at 2 p.m. on Palm Sunday, April 10 and at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 15 at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
The cantata will be narrated by Roxann Henry with Dave and Debbie Green providing the musical accompaniment.
Kayla Pollock and Lacy Wile will be the soloists for the program.
The choir is under the direction of Bill Young.
The 45-voice choir, which presents an Easter and a Christmas cantata annually, is made up of volunteers from area churches. Those who like to sing in a choir are welcome to join when practice for the Christmas cantata begins in the fall.