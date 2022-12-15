NEW BETHLEHEM – “Our goal is to assist our individuals in the development of meaningful connections with others, both at home and the community.”
That, according to the company’s website, is the general mission of Lifeway Services LLC, a New Bethlehem-based adult residential agency licensed and governed by Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services.
“Lifeway was founded on the desire to provide exceptional services to [our clients] and to offer a rewarding and fulfilling workplace environment for employees,” Lifeway CEO Aaron Clyde, standards and compliance director Lindsay Deibler and personnel director Douglas Temchulla said in a recent statement, noting that the company is an in-home service agency that assigns Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) to individuals diagnosed with Intellectual Disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder.
Since its establishment in 2016, according to company officials, Lifeway Services, which is located along Broad Street in New Bethlehem, provides 24/7 support in all aspects of life for adults in Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson and Clearfield counties.
“Primarily, the services we provide bring value because we are helping a community member live a meaningful life that they likely could not achieve without the supports of the DSPs,” officials said, explaining that the in-home professionals help clients with everything from grocery shopping and household chores, to attending doctor appointments and managing medications and funds. “The support of the DSPs helps our clients achieve their goals and become a valued member of the community.”
Over the years, Lifeway Services has grown to employ nearly 60 DSPs and is looking to add more employees to the team.
“Oftentimes people who have no experience in the field might feel as though they are unqualified to work in direct care,” officials said, noting that DSPs receive extensive training to build their knowledge of their client’s diagnosis and other behavioral factors. “It most commonly is the compassion that people bring along with their own unique set of skills that will make them become successful and have a meaningful impact.”
Reflecting on the business over the years, Clyde — who has 13 years of experience in working with people with intellectual disabilities, autism spectrum disorder and mental illness — along with Deibler and Temchulla — who each have more than 20 years experience in human services and residential settings respectively — said that one of the biggest challenges Lifeway Services has had to overcome was finding ways to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Unlike most businesses, we can never ‘close up shop’ for the weekend,” they said, explaining that the 24/7 agency had to “think creatively” when it came to overcoming staffing shortages caused by sickness to continue providing services in the safest way possible for clients and employees. “Controlling the spread required us to define safety procedures and think creatively to overcome these challenges.”
Despite the challenges that may arise, DSPs seem to agree that the work they do is very rewarding.
“The most rewarding parts of my job would be watching people begin to excel in their every day lives and learn new skills,” DSP Scott Burns said, adding he also likes the fact that the job brings something new every day. “You get to see people in different environments and get to work as part of a team to come up with solutions and ideas that can be beneficial and even life changing to the people you help.”
DSP Jeannie Reinard concurred with Burns, adding that the most rewarding part of the job for her is watching her clients achieve their goals.
“Seeing a person achieve something that was thought to be impossible, no matter how small the achievement may appear — such as putting on their shoes or taking their plate to the sink — is the most rewarding part for me,” she said.
“What I find rewarding is bringing an individual into an environment that does not dwell on their disability, but their ability to succeed,” DSP Amy Whitling added. “I am able to empower individuals to advocate for themselves and give a voice to those who often don’t have one.”
For more information, or for job opportunities, visit www.lifewayservices.com or call the office at (814) 408-9888.