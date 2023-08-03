SHIPPENVILLE – The Clarion County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC) will host a meeting to engage the community in discussions about broadband use and experiences.
The meeting will also provide information about the commonwealth’s work to develop an action plan to ensure equitable, affordable broadband access for all residents, businesses and communities. Those interested in participating are invited to join the meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Clarion County Learning Center, located at 160 Amsler Avenue in Shippenville.
“The CCEDC has continued to work on behalf of Clarion County residents and business owners to improve countywide broadband connectivity,” said Jarred Heuer, CCEDC executive director. “A key piece to successfully connect Clarion County is collaboration with our regional and state partners, so we are glad to partner with the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority and host this conversation.”
The CCEDC’s meeting is part of a larger strategic effort led by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA). Through a robust meeting series, the PBDA will connect with a diverse array of Pennsylvanians and use the public input to help develop plans to address broadband service needs in unserved and underserved communities. The plans will help ensure everyone has the skills, technology, and capacity needed to benefit from our digital economy.
“Far too many Pennsylvanians lack access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet access or face barriers to accessing the technology necessary to participate in our society and economy fully,” said PBDA Executive Director Brandon Carson. “We are seeking to close the digital divide, and the feedback we receive through community meetings is essential as the Commonwealth develops its Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment and Digital Equity plans.”
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, authorized a $65 billion investment into broadband to close the digital divide. Pennsylvania is guaranteed a minimum of $100 million and is expected to receive hundreds of millions in additional funding through formula or competitive funding opportunities. The community meetings are critical to the planning process and will help inform Pennsylvania’s path forward when the Commonwealth secures funding and implements the plans.