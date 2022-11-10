NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association will host a Community Thanksgiving Service at the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.
The church is located at 403 Penn Street.
The Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Templeton, will present the Thanksgiving message.
Special music will be presented by Jordonna Bowser.
Also assisting with the service will be Pastor Randy Hopper, RVCA Coordinator.
All are welcome to attend.
Non-perishable canned fruit will be collected for the Redbank Valley Church Association.
The evening offering will help purchase Christmas gifts for children of those incarcerated at the Clarion County Jail.