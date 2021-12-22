SLIGO – Despite a large chance of funding falling into place for the ailing footbridge in Sligo Borough, officials are not only still looking for money for the replacement project, but heard recently more concerns about the current span over Licking Creek.
In recent weeks, a $163,968 grant was approved from state Department of Community and Economic Development through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Sligo footbridge replacement. And consultants for the borough, Delta Development, has suggested that Sligo continue to push for additional PennDOT funds. PennDOT anticipates announcing the selected projects by late summer or fall 2022.
Additionally, Sligo Borough has also received $50,000 in grants from the Ralph M. and Ella M. Eccles Foundation, and plans to request another $20,000 from the foundation. The estimated cost for the footbridge replacement now exceeds $200,000.
However, some immediate safety concerns were raised recently about the footbridge.
Sligo Elementary School principal Thomas Minick told borough officials that some teachers are very concerned about the bridge, noting that they feel that since school started, there’s been a lot more “bounce” in the bridge when the kids are crossing.
The school asked if the borough would consider having the bridge inspected because of the students crossing.
Minick said it’s not just students using the bridge on their way to and from school that has caused concern, but during the school week all students walk on it during release time to go to a local church. The school had been crossing students in a single file line of about 30 kids at a time. The school is now allowing only five students at a time because of a concern for safety. The school release trips include about 60 children two days each week.
Sligo previously requested that the county engineer inspect the footbridge. Officials said at their meeting in December that if the county engineer cannot inspect the footbridge, the borough will consider hiring the engineering firm of Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG), which will also facilitate the grant.
Either way, borough officials said the bridge will be inspected soon and borough maintenance supervisor Ed Myers will see if there are interim repairs that can be made.
2022 Budget OK’d, Wage Increases Wait Until January
Both the Sligo Authority and Sligo Borough Council provided approval for their 2022 budgets at their rescheduled Dec. 15 meeting. The budgets included no new taxes or fees in the coming year.
While the budgets were approved, both groups will hold an executive session before their Jan. 3 re-organizational meeting to determine any salary increases for the borough and authority’s four employees. Both groups are independent organizations, but the authority includes some borough council members. Employees are paid from either budget.
For instance, from the Sligo Borough general budget, secretary/treasurer Janey Corle receives 61 percent of her wages, Ed Myers 60 percent, Bob Jacobs 63 percent, and part-timer Thelma Cerutti receives 100 percent.
The authority estimates a budget balance of $56,055 at the end of 2022, and anticipated revenues of $185,000.
Sligo Borough tax rates will include 13.75 mills for general purposes and 1.25 mills for fire purposes.
The council also approved a general fund budget for 2022 of $127,160. In addition, the budget also includes restricted funds of a $50,000 grant from Eccles Foundation for the footbridge project and $34,855 from American Recovery Act projects.
Estimated tax collections for real estate includes $55,526, occupation tax of $1,677, real estate transfer tax of $2,900, public utility realty tax of $110, earned income tax of $5,500, tax claim bureau of $4,500, and local services tax of $3,000, for a total of $124,652.
Sligo Authority News
Sligo Authority officially accepted the resignation of Michele Elder. Current members are Jeff Elder, Don Lawrence, Chuck Marsh and Kerry Graham. Chairman Marsh said the board desperately needs another member to help have a quorum for meetings.
The topic of delinquent sewer customers was raised again at the meeting. Knox Law was contacted to see if the authority could cut off sewer lines to customers for nonpayment of service. Knox Law stated there are no laws in Pennsylvania authorizing the digging up and plugging of a sewer line for non-payment.
A total of 25 properties totaling $27,000 are on the list, and eight have liens against the properties. The property with the highest delinquent amount is at $5,133, followed by $2,532, and $2,043.
“We would probably have to change our bylaws to state that you would lose your sewer tap if your delinquent payments reached a certain level,” Marsh said. “If you owe $5,000, your service should be terminated. If we’re not going to do anything, people could start to stop paying theirs.
“Some of the properties have liens on them, but it really doesn’t do you much good because the owner doesn’t pay until the property is sold. If they go to a judicial sale, you can’t collect anything on them.”
The authority has an option where people can come in and make payments, if necessary, but choose not to do that.
The council and authority agreed efforts are needed to reduce delinquent accounts.
“I would hate to see it come to that, but we may have to start publishing the names of people who are delinquent in the paper,” said council president Sherry Laughlin.