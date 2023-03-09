CLARION – The Constitution Party of Pennsylvania will host its spring meeting on Saturday, March 18, at 10 a.m. at the Ramada Inn by Wyndham in Clarion.
The cost to register is $40 (includes lunch) before March 13, and $45 after March 14.
For more information or to register, visit the group’s website at www.constitutionpartypa.com, or contact CPPA Chairman Bob Goodrich at (814) 258-5218.
Topics of the meeting will include the 2023 elections, the Electoral College and a Supreme Court/legislative review, with additional presentations by the American Family Association of Pennsylvania and the National Library Alliance.
Lunch will be provided.