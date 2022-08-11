NEW BETHLEHEM – The deadline for area girls to enter the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Queen and Princess pageants has been extended to Aug. 31.
Genie Gerow, event coordinator for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that more girls are needed to take part in the event, which for the first time is offering cash scholarships for two age groups.
Girls from the Redbank Valley ages 16-19 can compete for the queen title, while girls ages 13-15 can compete for the new princess crown.
“It’s a great opportunity to get started with their college funds,” Gerow said, noting that the local J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory donates a $2,000 for the queen and $1,000 for the first runner-up each year.
New this year, the princess winner will receive $300, with the runner-up taking home $200, Gerow said.
“We’re trying to open it to more girls in the area,” she said of the decision to create a second category this year for younger participants. “And we wanted to open it to younger kids so they would see what it’s like and want to compete when they’re older too.”
A pageant for both queen and princess contestants will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, with the winners being announced on stage at the Peanut Butter Festival in Gumtown Park on Friday evening, Sept. 16. The local royalty will participate in festival events that weekend, and take part in the parade on Sept. 17.
Gerow said that applications for the pageants can be found on the chamber’s website, as well as at the chamber office in the Jewelry Shop and at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Also with regard to the upcoming festival, Gerow said a public meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at the Windstream building along Lafayette Street for anyone interested in taking part in the festival, and for any questions about the Sept. 16-18 event.