NEW BETHLEHEM – The deadline for area girls to enter the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Queen and Princess pageants has been extended to Aug. 31.

Genie Gerow, event coordinator for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that more girls are needed to take part in the event, which for the first time is offering cash scholarships for two age groups.

