PAINT TWP. – After months of negotiations, it appears that a new contract settlement has been reached between the county and employees at the Clarion County Jail.
“The union contract is basically approved,” prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius told fellow board members during the group’s Dec. 2 meeting at the Paint Township facility. “They [the union] have signed it.”
Recently ratified by United Mine Workers of America on behalf of the jail’s 43 corrections officers and kitchen staff members, Brosius explained that the three-year deal was negotiated for 2022 through 2024.
“I know 2022 is almost over, but it took a while to get it [finalized],” he said, noting that the contract includes salary increases of 3 percent in 2022 and 2023, and a 2.75 percent raise for the employees in 2024.
There are no changes to the employees’ healthcare in the new deal.
Although the union signed off on the contract, Brosius pointed out after the meeting that the contract will not be official until it is formally approved by the Clarion County Board of Commissioners, which is expected at its Dec. 13 meeting.
Jail Emphasizes
Inmate Mental Health Over Holidays
While the Christmas season may be the most wonderful time of the year for most, it can be a depressing time for some, especially for those who will spend the holiday incarcerated and away from loved ones.
With that in mind, Clarion County Jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told jail officials last week that the local lockup is putting an emphasis on inmate mental health this December.
“December is a good month to be around, but it’s also a depressing month for a lot of people,” Hornberger said, noting that the holiday season is a “bad time” for anyone, including inmates to be away from their families. “We’re keeping an eye on our psychiatric needs in here.”
According to Hornberger, jail staff members will receive additional training to recognize the signs of a possible suicide inside the jail.
“We’re going to do some extra training with the staff on suicide prevention,” Hornberger said. “Hopefully we’ll have a good month with no major events.”
In his monthly report, Hornberger noted that 129 inmates were seen by the jail’s counselor in November. Twenty-three inmates were seen by the facility’s contracted psychiatrist last month, while seven inmates were placed on suicide watch.
Also during the Dec. 2 meeting, Hornberger said that the jail is still experiencing issues with its heating and cooling system.
“Although our heating system is working, I think it’s getting too hot now,” the warden said, noting that temperatures in some of the cell blocks are exceeding 85 degrees, especially on the second floor. “We actually have to shut down the units completely.”
Although an HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) company was recently in to assess the jail’s system, which includes all new rooftop units, Hornberger said the thermostat continues to be the biggest complaint among inmates.
“A lot of our grievances [from inmates] results because they are either too hot or too cold,” he said, noting that in his nearly 29-year career at the jail, he has never seen the HVAC system “this inconsistent and sporadic.”
“You can hardly breathe in there sometimes,” he continued of the warn cell blocks. “You can never make everybody happy when it comes to heat, [but] I’ve seen it and witnessed it. Some of those blocks are getting extremely hot.”
Hornberger said the HVAC company, as well as jail maintenance staff, has been notified of the temperature variances and efforts to rectify the issue will continue.
Other Business
• Jail officials set the meeting schedule for 2023.
Like this year, prison board meetings will continue to be held at 9 a.m. on the first Friday of the month, with the exception of two Thursday meetings on April 6 and Oct. 5 due to county holidays.
The location of the meetings will alternate between the Clarion County Administration Building and the jail. Meetings on March 3, June 2, Sept. 1 and Nov. 3 (due to the election) will be held at the jail.
• Hornberger reported that the jail’s average daily population for November was around 67 inmates. The jail had 42 commitments and 47 releases last month.
• It was also reported that there are currently 91 individuals in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 21 are on house arrest with electronic monitoring and one is on bail supervision house arrest. Two inmates are currently on work release.