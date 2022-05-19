COOKSBURG – The Cook Forest Living History Weekend returns Friday through Sunday, May 27-29.
Visitors will journey through various historical eras of the United States, including the French and Indian War, Colonial Period, Lumber Era, Civil War and the Korean War.
Join living historian and master story-teller Paul Stillman, historical interpreter Dave Clark, and singer-story teller Ray Owen, as they take guests through these noteworthy periods of American history through first-person character portrayals, hands-on demonstrations and song.
The weekend schedule includes:
• Friday, May 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. — “Seneca Point by Candlelight.” Take a walk back in time with historical characters from the past. Meet at the Fire Tower parking lot where a 1750s French Marine will guide visitors through the ancient rocks of Seneca Point in search of Seneca and Abanaki warriors on their trek south along the Catawba Trail.
• Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to noon — “Paul Stillman as a Seneca Indian.” A Native American visits from the past on his trip from New York as he travels south along the historic Olean Trail. Bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom where he will be preparing for his trip.
• Saturday, May 28 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. — “Logging, Dogging & Hewing: An 1800s Timber Operation.” Celebrate Cook Forest’s lumber heritage with Dale Luthringer by observing various tools of the trade, “hewing to the line” and bark peeling. Explore an old bracket dam. Bring a partner and test your skill at the two-man crosscut saw. Don’t forget to try your hand at the Schnitzelbunk. Bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
• Saturday, May 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. — “Paul Stillman and Dave Clark as ‘The North Meets South.’” Come see the Civil War through the eyes of a New York regimental line soldier and a rebel of the Army of Northern Virginia. Bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
• Saturday, May 28 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. — “Paul Stillman as a Provincial Soldier.” Talk with a British Provincial soldier from the colony of Pennsylvania during the French and Indian War at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater. As a citizen soldier and family man, he enjoyed being the first line of defense of the British that would fight the French in Western Pennsylvania during the 1750s. Examine his gear, food stuffs and weapons which helped him survive harsh winters and starvation.
• Sunday, May 29 from 1 to 2 p.m. — “Dave Clark as a Korean War Marine.” Join a Marine from the 1st Division, 5th Regiment, 1st BN at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom as he walks guests through the landing at Inchon and the story of the Frozen Chosin. Learn about the cause and conditions Marines and soldiers fought in the Forgotten War.
• Sunday, May 29 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — “Paul Stillman as a Colonial Craftsman.” Learn how things were made during the early part of the 18th century during a quill and bamboo pen fabrication workshop. Bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
• Sunday, May 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. — “Colonial Life for Children.” Imagine yourself as a child growing up in the mid 1700s. What would you do for fun? What clothing might you wear? Would you go to school? Find all this out and more at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom, as the Noel family shares what Colonial times were like for children.
• Sunday, May 29 from 8 to 9:15 p.m. — Ray Owen, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and storyteller, will present: “Hats Off to Pennsylvania: History Through Music” at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater. Owen has performed with legendary entertainers such as Garth Brooks, Arlo Guthrie, Bill Monroe, Bob Hope and Willie Nelson. Join the musical journey through important historical events that happened in Pennsylvania. Don’t forget chairs and blankets.