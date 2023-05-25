COOK FOREST – A fun-filled weekend of living history begins Friday and continues through Sunday as those visiting Cook Forest State Park will be able to journey through various historical eras of the United States: French & Indian War, Colonial Period, Civil War, World War I, and World War II. Living historian and master storyteller Paul Stillman, historical interpreter Dave Clark, and award winning singer-storyteller Ray Owen will take visitors through these noteworthy periods of American history through first person character portrayals, hands-on demonstrations and song.
Friday, May 26
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
‘Seneca Point by Candlelight’
Take a walk back in time with historical characters from the past. Meet at the Fire Tower parking lot where a 1750’s French Marine will guide visitors through the ancient rocks of Seneca Point in search of old Seneca & Abenaki warriors on their trek south along the Catawba Trail.
Saturday, May 27
10 a.m.-Noon
Paul Stillman as a ‘Seneca Indian’
A Native American visits from the past on his trip from New York as he travels south along the historic Olean Trail. Please bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom where he will be preparing for his trip.
1-2:30 p.m.
‘Colonial Life for Children’
Imagine yourself as a child growing up in the mid 1700s. What would you do for fun? What clothing might you wear? Would you go to school? Find all this out and more at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom, as the Noel family shares what Colonial times were like for children.
3-4:30 p.m.
Paul Stillman and Dave Clark as ‘The North Meets South’.
Come see the Civil War through a New York regimental line soldier and a rebel of the Army of Northern Virginia. Please bring camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
8-9 p.m.
Paul Stillman as ‘Nasty Ned the Frontiersmen,’ an 18th century teller of tall tales and historical fact.
He blends folk tales and history into an entertaining and lively performance, featuring the famous story of the “Bear’s Nose.” Please bring blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater.
Sunday, May 28
1-2 p.m.
Dave Clark as a ‘World War I Doughboy of the 27th Division’
See and hear what life was like in the trenches ‘OVER THERE!’. Please meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
2:30-3:30 p.m.
Paul Stillman as a ‘Colonial Craftsman’
Learn how things were made during the early part of the 18th century during a quill and bamboo pen fabrication workshop. Please bring your camp chairs and meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom.
4:30-6 p.m.
‘Eldred WWII Museum Display & Talk’ Why is there an incredible World War II Museum in little ol’ Eldred, Pa.?
Join curator Steve Applebee to learn how they’ve been busy preserving the history of World War II with interactive displays and educational programs. Visit the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom to view various artifacts and weaponry of the period.
8-9:30 p.m.
Ray Owen, GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter, and storyteller, will be presenting ‘Hats Off to Pennsylvania: History Through Music’ at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater.
Owen has performed with legendary entertainers such as Garth Brooks, Arlo Guthrie, Bill Monroe, Bob Hope and Willie Nelson. Visitors will be entertained with a musical journey through Pennsylvania’s history from the steam engine to the search engine, engaging the state’s past to enlighten the future. Bring chairs and blankets!