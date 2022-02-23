NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Historical Society has been busy in recent years creating new books on local history, and organizing community events.
Now, with the group’s Taste of the Valley effort, not only will the society publish a new cook book, but will host a tasting event as well.
Historical society president Cindy Morgan and treasurer Deb Huffman said that the cookbook won’t be like any other that’s been published in the area.
“We hope to make it different from other cookbooks,” Huffman said, explaining that the focus will be on recipes that have roots with family members from the local area.
“They can be recipes from our ancestors and our relatives,” Morgan explained, noting that along with each recipe published, the society will also include a little history about the person who made the dish a family tradition. “And you can include a picture of your relative.”
Morgan said that what they hope to be able to feature in the book are family recipes that have been passed down from one generation to the next, whether it be grandma’s famous casserole, a special aunt’s dessert served at every holiday meal, or Dad’s barbecue grill recipes.
“And they can be recipes from today too,” Morgan added, noting that they also want to be specific on listing the local areas where the recipes originated. “This isn’t just New Bethlehem, but we want family recipes from Hawthorn, Mayport, Distant, Putneyville and everywhere around.”
Recipes are now being collected, with a deadline of April 1, to be included in the first installment of the book that will come out later this year.
A number of recipes have already been submitted, including one used by longtime home economics teacher at Redbank Valley, Bobbie Andrews.
Sally Barbee said she submitted her mother’s recipe for Baked Custard Cups.
“My mother called them ‘Healing Custard Cups’ as she would make them for anyone feeling sick or a little blue,” Barbee said. “She not only taught my sister, Susan, and me the basics of cooking, but many, many others that had the joy of having her as their Home Economics teacher at Redbank Valley in seventh and eighth grades.”
Barbee said she is looking forward to the new cookbook.
“It will be a treasure for those cherished recipes from the past and the people that made them,” she said.
Huffman explained that the book will be published in a binder, with approximately 150 recipes the first year. The idea is to then keep collecting recipes each year to publish new supplements that can be added to the book over time.
“And every year we want to have a tasting day,” Morgan said, noting that she hopes the Taste of the Valley book and event become an annual tradition of the group’s Redbank Valley History Center in the landmark bank tower building in New Bethlehem.
“That keeps it alive,” Huffman added.
Morgan said the historical and biographical information about where the recipes came from will set it apart from other cookbooks, and make it much more than just a book to use in the kitchen.
“It’s really a tribute to our family members,” she said of the other information and photos that will be included in the book.
They said they are also hoping to include images in the book of the original handwritten recipes that have been passed down.
Huffman said the goal is to publish the book around Mother’s Day this year, with a date to be determined for the tasting event.
“Now, we need recipes, photos and information,” Huffman said, noting that a link for recipe submissions can be found on the group’s website at www.redbankvhs.org. Recipes, photos and information can also be emailed to Morgan at lucindamorgan49@gmail.com. To make other arrangements, or for more information, call Morgan at (814) 221-6225.