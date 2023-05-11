NEW BETHLEHEM – The fifth annual Cops and Bobbers fishing derby will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gumtown Park, located along Water Street in New Bethlehem.
Parents can preregister up to and including the day of fishing. Registration forms can be obtained at the New Bethlehem police station or on the Southern Clarion Police Association website at scpoliceassociation.org/.
The fish will be stocked at 8 a.m. and children are welcome to help.
Those who are planning to fish must bring their own poles, bait and tackle. There may be some available for loan.
Officers will assist kids with fishing. Prizes and a hot dog lunch will be provided.
Those over age 15 must have a fishing license. Donations of poles and other prizes are appreciated.
Monetary donations are used to buy fish to stock. Look for donation jars around town or stop by the police station in New Bethlehem.
This event is sponsored by the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department and Southern Clarion Police Association.