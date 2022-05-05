NEW BETHLEHEM – The banks of Red Bank Creek will again overflow with activity as the fourth annual Cops & Bobbers youth fishing event returns to New Bethlehem on Saturday, May 14.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, whose department oversees the free event, said that children of all ages are invited to Gumtown Park next Saturday morning for a full schedule of freshly stocked fishing, prizes, lunch and a presentation by the state Game Commission.
“It’s a way to get kids out of the house and away from the computers and cell phones,” Malnofsky said of the annual event which is hosted by the Southern Clarion County Police Association. He also said that the event helps kids and community members see police officers in a different context.
According to Malnofsky, a truck from Zett’s Fish Farm & Hatcheries Inc. will be at Gumtown Park at 8 a.m. to stock the creek with $1,200 worth of channel catfish and crappies.
“We’ve been buying our fish off of them since we started the event,” he said of the Drifting-based company, pointing out that a highlight for many of the children is helping to take fish from the truck to Red Bank Creek. “The kids can take buckets down to the creek to stock the fish.”
Registration, which is required to be eligible for prizes, begins at 8 a.m., with fishing starting at 9 a.m.
“As long as they are able to reel in a fish, and a family member or a cop is there to help, they can fish,” the chief said of young anglers, noting police officers from his department and other nearby agencies will be on hand to help the kids fish. He also pointed out that those who would require a fishing license must have one to participate, and everyone should follow Pennsylvania Fish Commission regulations.
Participants are asked to bring their own fishing poles; however, some loaner equipment may be available.
The event will break for lunch around 11 a.m., with food including hot dogs, chips and drinks.
After lunch, the prizes will be awarded, and Game Commission officers will be on hand for a presentation on bluebird conservation and the commission’s efforts to restore the waning population.
“Each kid will be given a bluebird box to construct,” Malnofsky said, noting that officers will help the children build the boxes in the park’s pavilion. He also asked that parents bring a hammer to help with the box construction, if possible. “Conservation is important, and I think that needs to be taught to the younger generation.”
The event will conclude around noon, Malnfosky said.
Prizes will include new and gently used rods, reels and tackle boxes equipped with beginning fishing gear donated by Rimersburg Mercantile antique shop, Cornman Towing and Recovery in Rimersburg, and The Sport Shack and J&K Service Center in East Brady. He also thanked District Judge Jeffrey Miller for his support of the annual event.
Malnofsky noted that the community event would not be possible without ongoing fundraising by the Southern Clarion County Police Association, as well as donations from local individuals and businesses.
“The association does [raffle] ticket sales every month...that pay for probably 80 percent of the total cost of Cops & Bobbers,” he said, adding that money from the ticket sales also funds the association’s scholarship and more. “That $5 ticket goes a long way.”
In addition to the Cops & Bobbers event, Malnofsky said the police association and department has more events planned including a two-day community festival and car cruise in Rimersburg in August, and the annual Brady Cup basketball tournament in East Brady in January.
He said the group would like offer more programs in the local communities, but needs more people to join the association to help.
“All of the programs that we do are for the community,” he said, adding that anyone interested in becoming an association member should stop at the New Bethlehem Police station between 8:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. “That’s what it’s all about.”
Looking ahead to next Saturday’s Cops & Bobbers event, Malnofsky said he’s hoping for nice weather, a good turnout and a fun day for all the kids.
“I appreciate the help of the Game Commission and all the other participating law enforcement officers,” he said. “It really is a good program.”