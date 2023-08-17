ROSEVILLE — “We didn’t know back then that we were making memories,” John “JJ” Johnson said as he addressed alumni from the Corsica schools. “We thought we were just having fun.”
Approximately 100 people attended the 33rd reunion, held Saturday evening at the Roseville Grange. Following a social hour when alumni got reacquainted, Johnson opened the program leading The Lord’s Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance, along with the invocation.
Honored during the evening were the school’s oldest alumna, Faye Fleming, who celebrated her 103rd birthday earlier this year; and five Corsica school students who have celebrated 90 or more birthdays: Donna Heasley, Lois Henry, Lois Kerr, Jane Mohney and Bill Spindler.
During the program Johnson recalled some of his favorite memories as a Corsica student. “Corsica is such a special place. It is a real privilege for me to be able to stand here and think back on what actually took place, when I was just a little guy,” he said. He recalled the large sawdust piles by the playground, patrol leaders, teachers and “singing Christmas carols on the cafeteria stage. Back then we were actually allowed to read portions of Scripture out of the Bible.”
Johnson said “It was such a simple time and a lot of things we took for granted. We took care of each other. You knew that at any house in Corsica people would give you cookies and milk; you knew where everybody lived. It was just an awesome, awesome time growing up.”
Johnson concluded his comments quoting from the Declaration of Independence. “Of the 56 men that signed the Declaration of Independence, they suffered a lot. Five of them were tortured, nine were in the Revolutionary war and passed away, and 12 had their houses pillaged and burned. We can never take for granted these freedoms we have — the freedom of going to school in Corsica, the freedom of having friendships, the freedom of being able to worship however we see fit. We live in an awesome country. I don’t want to lose these freedoms. We are able to gather together and have a meal together and remember. Memories are one gift from God that death cannot destroy. Always have fond memories and we will always remember going to school in Corsica.”
Recalling some of her memories as a member of Corsica’s “Hooligan Gang” was 95-year-young Lois Martz Henry. “I’m gong to tell you about some things you probably don’t remember but hopefully your parents talked about,” she said, as she first reviewed the history of the schools in Corsica.
Henry she said she was one of seven young girls who became close friends when “we all played basketball. We had a great team. When we weren’t playing basketball, we simply hung out in the town. Having nothing to do during World War II, we just walked around and made our own entertainment. We walked the streets of Corsica, we roller skated, we went on hikes. Sometimes we would even walk as far as Summerville, because we knew they had a really neat ice cream soda shop. We would walk down there to buy some ice cream, walk around the town, then walk back home.”
Henry said they also enjoyed going to corn roasts, taffy pulls, popping corn and listening to 40s music. “Anybody could join us; nobody was turned away. We always had a good time. Because we walked the streets of Corsica so much, we were always in a group, old Bill Fitzsimmons named us the Hooligan Gang, and it stuck,” she said.
Martz said the girls “didn’t do anything fantastic, but we did volunteer during World War II to be an observer for planes that were flying over Corsica. The Air Force observation hooked up a special telephone at the top of Pisgah Hill and volunteers would call a certain number any time a plane went over Corsica, and tell what kind of plane. Jane Olson, Amy Simpson and myself would take turns volunteering, with other people in the town. We reported every plane that flew over. Contrary to what the gang’s name implies, we were never involved in any mischief, only maybe at Halloween time.”
Following her comments alumni who passed since the last reunion were named and a poem, “The Test of a Real Friend,” written for Corsica resident Betty Oaks, was read.
A brief business meeting was held, with everyone reminded that the next reunion will be held Saturday, August 9, 2025.
Before the benediction was given by Johnson, Carole Ray, president of the alumni committee said, “Tonight we honored those who have gone before and respect those who are here tonight. It is a beautiful thing.”