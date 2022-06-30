CORSICA – Plans have been finalized for the 67th annual Independence Day celebration in Corsica, sponsored by the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company. The event will be held Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4.
Festivities will begin Sunday, July 3, with a craft and vendor show which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The car show will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a chicken barbecue also beginning at 11 a.m.
A vesper service and ice cream social will begin at 7 p.m.
The kitchen at the fire hall will open at 9 a.m. Monday, with the parade to begin a 10:30 a.m. Parade line-up will begin at 8:30 a.m.
From 6 to 10 p.m. DJ Second Strike will provide music.
The cake and pie auction will begin at 7 p.m. A Chinese auction will be held both days, with winners to be drawn following the cake and pie auction.
The gun ticket raffle drawing will be held at 9 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.
Free parking will be available both days.