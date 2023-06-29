Weather Alert

...LOCALLY LOW VISIBILITY CAUSING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS THIS MORNING... A combination of fog, smoke, and haze is reducing visibility this morning. Localized restrictions of one quarter mile or less may be encountered in river valleys and other sheltered locations. Visibility is expected to gradually improve this morning as fog lessens, but smoke from the Canadian wildfires will continue to cause hazy conditions through the day. Motorists should use caution when very low visibility is encountered. Slow down, use low-beam headlights, and increase the distance between your vehicle and those that surround you. Allow for extra travel time this morning.