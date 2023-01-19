NEW BETHLEHEM – A vacancy opened up a seat on New Bethlehem Borough Council this week with the resignation of one of the group’s seven members.
Colin Sheffer submitted a letter of resignation to the council, noting that he would step down from the post on Feb. 1.
In his letter, Sheffer, a college student, said that “the terms of my employment this semester require me to relinquish any position held in public office.”
“It has been a great pleasure to serve my hometown alongside an active and committed council of my peers,” he wrote. “I have great confidence in the council’s leadership and ability to meet the challenges of the future, especially regarding expanded access to J.M. Smucker LLC, improved emergency response services and infrastructure improvements such as the Penn Street bridge.”
Sheffer, who was appointed to the position in 2021 before being elected to the seat later that year, encouraged the council to “see these projects through with firm commitment and expediency.”
The council unanimously approved Sheffer’s resignation, with the borough’s solicitor Andrew Menchyk noting that the group has 30 days from Feb. 1 to fill the vacancy.
Members said there was interest already from someone in the community for the open seat, with possible appointment coming at the group’s Feb. 21 meeting.
If no one is approved within the timeframe, the matter is then turned over to the borough’s Vacancy Board, which itself has been short of membership.
To remedy that situation, the council appointed Sheffer to the Vacancy Board, a position he said he could hold since it is appointed and not elected.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting, the council heard from Shane Bish, who operates the skills game business next to Canyon Coffee in New Bethlehem.
Bish questioned the borough’s tax on machines, like the ones used in the gaming parlor. He said that he was taxed for 10 machines, but four machines have since been removed.
Council president Lisa Kerle explained that the taxes are based on what machines are in the business at the time of the borough’s inspection, and that the tax is assessed on an annual basis, not monthly.
Also, Ray Ishman, with the local American Legion Post, informed the council that the Legion has received garbage collection bills for the two properties the group recently obtained along Wood Street near the new Veterans Memorial Park. He explained that the buildings are uninhabitable, with all utility services cut off and windows removed. They are slated to be demolished soon.
Kerle said that the way the borough’s ordinance is written, she didn’t know if the council could waive the trash collection fees.
She asked Ishman to reach out to the contractor who will perform the building demolitions to see if he has applied for a building demolition permit.
Other Business
• After receiving three price quotes, the council approved the purchase of a new computer for the borough office from TechReady Professionals.
• Officials announced that the annual Cops and Bobbers children’s fishing day along Red Bank Creek in New Bethlehem will be held on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with fish stocking at 8 a.m. Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said that anyone looking to get rid of used fishing gear can donate it at the police station and the items will be refurbished for the children’s use.