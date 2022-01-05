HARRISBURG – COVID-19 cases and new deaths attributed to the virus continue to mount in area counties.
Over the past week, four Clarion County residents died from coronavirus, raising the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 173. The number of cases in the county also increased from 6,450 to 6,607 over the last seven days.
In Armstrong County, three new deaths were reported this past week, increasing the county’s total to 276. Cases in the county jumped from 11,697 to 12,171 in the same time frame.
The number of virus-related deaths increased from 182 to 185 in Jefferson County, as cases there rose from 6,812 to 6,992.
Butler County experienced 10 new reported deaths in the last week, with 617 fatalities recorded during the pandemic. The county’s caseload increased from 32,136 to 33,988.
Venengo County saw its death toll increase from 198 to 201 in the last seven days, as cases there also increased from 8,899 to 9,103.
And in Forest County, the number of cases increased from 1,846 to 1,865 in the past week, as the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 held steady at 31.
“Pennsylvania, like the rest of the nation, is experiencing a steep increase in the number of COVID-19 cases,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said on Tuesday. “This should not cause panic, but it should be a call to immediate action. There are clear steps that every Pennsylvanian should be taking to help protect themselves and their loved ones:
• Get vaccinated to help prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
• Get a booster dose because it is proven to substantially increase your level of protection.
• Wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of your vaccination status.
• Get tested if you are exposed or develop symptoms and then follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance.
According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 30, 74.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. This percentage reflects all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.
Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.
This week, the Department of Health analyzed the following vaccine data within its 66-county vaccine jurisdiction (Philadelphia is a separate vaccine jurisdiction):
• 269,488 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including 131,793 booster doses administered in the past week, and 12,270 pediatric doses administered in the past week.
• 3.8 percent decrease in vaccines administered from previous week, largely attributed to the New Year holiday.
Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends over the past seven days, from Monday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 2:
• The daily average number of cases was 18,344.
• The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 3 was 22.6 percent higher than on Dec. 27. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 16 percent and 11 percent, respectively.
• Approximately 28 percent of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.
• 32 percent of all ventilators statewide are in use.