CLARION – Following last week’s “Zoombombing” at the end of the commissioners’ reorganizational meeting, Clarion County officials said that they are considering precautionary measurers to ensure that a similar incident doesn’t occur in the future.
During the Jan. 4 meeting, which was also broadcast via the online Zoom application, those in attendance were surprised when images of a clapping mechanical monkey and a man in an inappropriate situation popped up on the large wall-mounted screen. The meeting was immediately ended and the county’s information technology department was brought in to investigate.
“It could have been a million things,” Clarion County administrator/chief clerk Jillian Fischer said of the incident on Friday, noting that county officials are not “100 percent sure” who was responsible for the Zoombombing, which is defined by techtarget.com as a “type of cyber-harassment which an individual or a group of unwanted and uninvited users interrupt online meetings over the Zoom video conference app.”
Despite the unknowns surrounding the incident, Fischer said one thing is for certain — the county’s firewall system was not hacked by the intruder.
“The system downstairs is not connected to the county’s network, so nobody hacked into the county’s firewall,” she said. “Our IT department has [the county network] really tight.”
Fischer said that the best they can figure is that the perpetrator found the password to gain access to the virtual public meeting posted on the county’s website.
As a result, she said that the commissioners have a couple different options moving forward to guard against future occurrences. One option, according to Fischer, would be to continue posting Zoom links for the meetings, but no longer publish the password for access on the county website.
“If someone would like to join the meeting, they would have to contact [deputy chief clerk] Mindy Frampton to get the password,” she said.
The second option, Fischer said, would just be to altogether eliminate Zoom meetings, an option that was instituted as an alternative to in-person meeting attendance at the onset of the pandemic.
“We’re pretty much back to normal,” she said of county in-person operations. “The commissioners just need to decide how they want to proceed.”
And as of last Friday, Fischer said the matter is no longer under investigation.
“We’re just going to take precautions to try to make sure something similar doesn’t happen in the future,” she said.