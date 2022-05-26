CLARION – In commemoration of Memorial Day, Clarion County Director of Veterans Affairs, Judy Zerbe, has compiled a list of all local veterans who died between May 20, 2021 and April 22, 2022.
This list includes eight deaths of veterans who served during World War II, 19 from the Korean War, 24 from the Vietnam Conflict, three from the Persian Gulf War, two from unknown wars, two in the reserves and 77 from peacetime. Some may have served in more than one period of service.
A total of 131 Clarion County veterans died in the past year.
The list includes the following:
VETERANS FROM CLARION COUNTY AND BURIED IN CLARION COUNTY
Amity Lutheran
Cemetery
- Everett L. Kerns, Korea.
Cedarview
Memorial Park
- Paul E. Black, Korea.
- William L. Crate Sr., Peacetime.
- Robert E. Gates, Peacetime.
- Gary D. Neal, Peacetime.
Churchville Cemetery
- Edward H. Campbell Jr., Peacetime.
Clarion Cemetery
- Melvin E. Kifer, Peacetime.
- James Reed Slagle, Peacetime.
Emmanuel German Lutheran Cemetery
- Paul J. Lauer, World War II.
Foxburg Cemetery
- Earl R. Hutchison, Korea/Peacetime.
Hawthorn Cemetery
- James Marlin Mohney, Peacetime.
Immaculate
Conception Cemetery
- Darl Henry “Butch” Callen Jr., Vietnam.
- Edward Carl Dornbrock, World War II.
- Joseph P. Fotos, World War II.
- Bernard A. Ganoe, Peacetime.
- James C “Jim” Kennedy, Army Reserves.
- Donald “Doc” Lavely, Peacetime.
- Frank J. Ragley, Peacetime.
- Larry T. Riley, Vietnam.
Knox Union Cemetery
- Robert C. Best, Peacetime.
- Byrd Wyncoupe Runyan Jr., Peacetime.
Leatherwood
Cemetery
- Robert J. Stahlman, Peacetime.
- Julian A. Males, WWII.
- Joseph R. Gourley, Peacetime.
Lickingville Cemetery
- Donald D. Graham, Peacetime.
Middle Run Cemetery (Alcola)
- Ruloff E. Neiswonger, Korea.
Fisher Presybyterian Cemetery
- James W. McCloskey Sr., Peacetime.
Mount Hope Cemetery
- Darrell R. Horner Sr., Peacetime.
New Bethlehem
Cemetery
- Terry R. Mateer, Vietnam.
New Rehobeth
Cemetery
- William E. Kitchen, Peacetime.
Perryville Cemetery
- Homer D. Merwin, Korea.
- David W. Baker, Peacetime.
Pleasant Hills
Cemetery
- Blake I. Hinderliter, Sr. Vietnam.
Providence Cemetery
- Robert L. Cotherman, Peacetime.
- Samuel L. Hook Sr., Korea.
Reidsburg Cemetery
- Don D. Lewis, Korea.
Rimersburg Cemetery
- James W. King, Peacetime.
- John C. Peters, Peacetime.
- Edward A. Stephens, Peacetime.
- Richard A. Adams, Peacetime.
Scotch Hill Cemetery
- James L. Young, Korea.
St. Charles Catholic Cemetery
- Leroy Gaston, Peacetime.
Sligo Cemetery/Grandview Cemetery
- Thomas R. Switzer Jr., Peacetime.
- William T. “Butch” Wiser, Vietnam.
Squirrel Hill
Cemetery
- John Melvin “Jack” Mogle, World War II, Korea, Peacetime.
- Richard L. Schimp Sr., Peacetime.
- Gerald Neiswonger, Vietnam.
St. Nicholas Crates Cemetery
- Gerald W. Daugherty, Peacetime.
Starr Cemetery
- John W. Metts, Peacetime.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery
- Lawrence B. Brand, Vietnam.
- Dennis L. Hartle, Peacetime.
- James F. Maxton, Peacetime.
- Joseph L. McGreevy, Peacetime.
- Paul A. Schill, Korea.
- David C. Lenhart, Peacetime.
St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery (Crown)
- Douglas K. Marshall, Peacetime.
- Mark F. Rathfon, Peacetime.
- Stanley R. Rathfon, Peacetime.
St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery (Kossuth)
- William C. Barrett, Peacetime.
St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery (Fryburg)
- Robert W. Wiant Jr., Peacetime.
Venus Cemetery
- David E. Culp, Peacetime.
- Lawrence Samuel Salsgiver, Vietnam.
PRIVATE
CEMETERIES OR CREMATION
- Andrew J. Reedy, Vietnam.
- Richard K. Douglas, Peacetime.
- James Gilmore, Vietnam.
- Samuel P. Bailey, Peacetime.
- Richard F. Denslinger, Peacetime.
- Thomas W. Vosburg, Vietnam.
- James E. Ferringer, Vietnam.
- Kim M. Hartzell, Peacetime.
- Gary L. Miles Jr., Persian Gulf.
- Donald Allbee, Peacetime.
- Melvin S. Yori, Peacetime.
- Joseph Uzmack Jr., World War II.
- Aquill R. Sanderford, Vietnam.
- James A. Bartley, Peacetime.
- Mark Fair, Peacetime.
- George A. Garris Jr., Peacetime.
- Robert I. Moore, Peacetime.
- Raymond A. Kushkowski, Vietnam.
- Perry R. Kifer, Peacetime.
- Theodore K. Switzer, Peacetime.
- Larry E. Wilson, Peacetime.
- John D. Adams, Peacetime.
- Holly C. Joe, Persian Gulf.
- William D. Allmendinger, Peacetime.
- Gary V. Clark, Vietnam.
- Michael P. Grillo, Peacetime.
- William T. Turney, Peacetime.
- Gary Wimer, Peacetime.
- Ray Rex, Peacetime.
BURIED OUT
OF COUNTY
Allegheny County
- Harry Lambing World War II.
Armstrong County
- Robert L. Fox, World War II.
- David G. Miles, Korean.
- Harold W. McMahon, Peacetime.
- James R. James, Peacetime.
- Myron G. Crawford, Peacetime.
Forest County
- Gerald W. Dunkle, Peacetime.
Lawrence County
- Leroy Harriger Jr., World War II
Venango County
- Charles W. Cotherman, Vietnam.
- Chester R. Carpenter, Peacetime.
- John A. Burgdorfer, Korean.
- John S. Walter, Vietnam Era.
- Guy W. Shoup, Korean Era.
State of Maine
- John K Schroder, Vietnam.
State of New York
- Charles W. Gilmore, Korea.
State of Ohio
- Russell S. Pitz, World War II.
BROUGHT BACK
FOR BURIAL
Callensburg Cemetery
• Blake Reed III, Vietnam Era.
• Michael A. Slater, Vietnam.
Cedarview
Memorial Park
• Donald A. Marx, Peacetime.
Clarion Cemetery
• Craig C. McCall, World War II, Korea, Vietnam.
Immaculate
Conception Cemetery
• James C. Kennedy, Peacetime.
Knox Union Cemetery
• Thomas A. Young, Korea.
Providence Cemetery
• Robert L. Cotherman, Peacetime.
Rimersburg Cemetery
• Michael S. Summerville, Persian Gulf.
• Darlene S. Walker, Peacetime.
Sligo Cemetery
• Leroy Lewis Jr., Korea.
Squirrel Hill
Cemetery
• James Womeldorf, Vietnam.
St. Charles Cemetery
• Richard W. Salvadori, Peacetime.
• Richard Z. Vernesoni, Peacetime.
St. Michael’s Cemetery
• Donald A. Schupp, Peacetime.
West Freedom
Cemetery
• Douglas L. Chamber, Peacetime.