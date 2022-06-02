CLARION – The Clarion Joint School Building Authority received preliminary approval from the Clarion County Planning Commission at its May meeting for sports complex improvements at Clarion Area High school.
“The applicant is proposing improvements to their existing football field area by constructing a new concession stand 1,536 square feet in size after the demolition of the existing concession stand,” Clarion County Engineer Kevin Reichard said at the commission’s May meeting. “The existing utility connections from the demolished concession stand will serve the new concession stand. New asphalt paving will be performed on the existing entrance and parking area, and the existing track around the field will receive new asphalt paving.”
A total of six parking spaces are proposed for construction at the parking area.
Alex Yingling of Geotech Engineering Inc. said the plans reflect a best-case scenario, and actual construction may vary due to pricing. For example, the paving of the track may not be completed because of rising prices. Parking added will not be available to the public and is only intended for those working at the concession stand.
“As a part of the board investment in rehabbing our facility behind the high school, we need a restroom/concession stand,” Clarion Area Superintendent Joe Carrico said. “Next will be walking paths and parking.
“There will be no locker rooms with the concession stand. We would like to consider playing varsity games here, but that is a couple of years away as we need the total rehab done before that would take place.”
The Clarion Wildcats play their varsity home games either at Clarion University Memorial Stadium or at Clarion-Limestone High School.
The planning commission also gave preliminary approval to a nine-lot Hipcamp in Highland Township. All registrations for the camp are conducted online at www.hipcamp.com/en-US.
“The applicant proposes to construct a primitive dry campground, known as Hipcamp, that will have direct existing access from Miola Road, State Route 1005 and an internal 12 foot wide internal street system that will serve a total of nine recreational vehicle lots. Modification applications were also submitted for no online sewage and no on-site potable water in the camp area,” said Reichard.
All lots have a proposed size of 30,000 square feet for the recreational vehicle-only park.According to owner Henry A. Troese Jr., the RV park is located in Highland Township on the old Weaver strip cut.
According to its webpage, Hipcamp has “grown into the most comprehensive resource for discovering and booking unique outdoor stays including tent camping, RV parks, cabins, treehouses and glamping.”
The 2022 Clarion County Recycling Day is set for June 4 at Clarion County Park in Shippenville from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. Those wishing to take part must pre-register electronics, household hazardous waste and universal waste items by calling (412) 567-6566 or visit www.lobleenviro.com to pre-register.