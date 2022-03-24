CLARION – The Clarion County Planning Commission awarded preliminary approval for a proposal from American Water/Lyme Emporium Highlands IIII, LLC for lift station upgrades in Paint Township at its meeting last week.
The applicant proposed removing the existing 348-square-foot lift station located on the north side of Route 66 and replacing it with the following:
• A new 274-square-foot lift station building.
• A new 3,241-square-foot paved parking area and driveway entrance from Route 66.
• New valve/meter vault and a new lift station wet well.
• A new chain-link fence and gate.
The request also included a modification application for relief of the minimum 40-foot front setback distance requirement. A small project stormwater management plan has been approved for the project and the Clarion County Conservation District approved erosion and sedimentation control plans.
Also at last week’s meeting, final approval was given to Christy Gregor of Clarion Township for a 3,040-square-foot building in Clarion Township.
The applicant completed the construction of a new building that is 12 feet in height on a 3.0-acre parcel on the north side of Route 66. The new construction replaced a building that was destroyed by fire and is the site of Club Blue, a gentleman’s club. The building site includes 21 parking spaces on the existing gravel lot.
The United Community Independence Program (UCIP) was given final approval for a new 560-square-foot office building addition in Paint Township.
The applicant received preliminary land development approval on April 17, 2019, to construct the building, and a 600-square-foot garage. The original 5,742-square-foot parking lot was increased in size to 8,960 square feet by extending it in a northerly direction. A modification application was granted with preliminary land development approval.
A land development application by Charles Machine Inc. received final approval for a 25,000-square-foot building addition that was not built.
County Engineer Kevin Reichard explained the history of the project, noting that the applicant received preliminary land development on Dec. 19, 2018, for the proposed construction of a new commercial building addition on the north side of the existing machine shop building.
“The applicant decided since that time not to build the proposed building addition,” Reichard said. “The stormwater basins number one and number two were constructed following the previous preliminary approval and appear to function well. No other new features were constructed as proposed by the preliminary land development plan.”