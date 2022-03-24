CLARION – It’s the beginning of a new era for Clarion County, as officials earlier this week prepared to say goodbye to one of the county’s top administrators.
At their meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley unanimously accepted the resignation of county administrator/chief clerk Jillian Fischer, effective March 25, who will be relocating out of state with her family.
“It’s going to be a big loss to the county,” Brosius said in thanking Fischer for her service to the county, which began full-time in 2019. He pointed out that Fischer “has done a fabulous job” in her current role and has helped the county “in a lot of pinches” in recent years.
“We’re really going to miss her,” he continued. “We wish her well as she moves on.”
In preparation for her departure, the county’s Salary Board — which met prior to the March 23 commissioners’ meeting — authorized the reclassification of Fischer’s current position as county administrator/chief clerk to chief clerk effective March 28. The newly-classified, full-time chief clerk position was approved at a salary range of $42,300 to $72,000.
“The county administrator no longer exists,” Fischer explained, noting that the change will take effect on Monday. “The position was reclassified from county administrator to chief clerk.”
In a separate motion, the Salary Board also voted to reclassify the position of deputy chief clerk, setting a new salary range of $35,568 to $46,185.
According to county officials, the reclassifications of both positions included revamping the job descriptions and changing the duties of each position, which reclassified each position at a lower level.
“A lot of my duties are going to be split up among the staff that we currently have,” Fischer said of her current position as county administrator/chief clerk.
In addition to accepting Fischer’s resignation at their meeting, the commissioners also voted to promote current deputy chief clerk Mindy Frampton to the newly classified chief clerk position at a salary of $55,150 effective March 28.
Frampton, a Clarion Township resident, attended Clarion University majoring in business management. She has been working for the county since December 2018, and has served as deputy chief clerk since August 2020. Prior to her employment with the county, Frampton worked for 12 years as the front manager at Plyler’s Restaurant in Brookville.
She is married to Justin Frampton, and the couple share a son, Joseph.
Officials said that the county will seek applicants to fill Frampton’s deputy chief clerk position once it officially becomes vacant.
Reflecting on her time as county administrator, Fischer said that Clarion County is made up of “an excellent team,” and described leaving as “bittersweet.”
“We’ve worked really well together and had good working relationships,” she said, crediting the efforts of county elected officials, department heads and employees. “They all do a very good job, and they don’t get enough credit where credit is due.”
In other business at the March 23 meeting, the commissioners approved a new county policy for handling stale, dated checks.
“These would be all the checks that the county wrote but people didn’t cash,” Clarion County Treasurer Karyn Montana said, noting that the county has “a lot” of stale, dated checks. She pointed out that the majority of the uncashed checks were for individuals who previously served on a jury, while others were written out to election workers, were paid bills lost in the mail or from the magisterial district judge offices. “We have to go back three years, so this year I’ll be doing [ones from] 2018.”
If an uncashed check is more than $50, Montana explained, the county will attempt to contact the person for which it was intended to see if they would like a new check issued. If no response is received, the unclaimed checks are then escheated to the state.
“The state will put them on its website for unclaimed property,” Montana said, adding that at that point, the checks are out of the county’s hands and must be claimed from the state’s website. “I believe they keep [the checks] for five years before they’re gone for good.”
Looking ahead, Montana said that she and her staff will work this year to account for the county’s stale, dated checks. Moving forward, she said the county will compile reports every six months with the hope of eventually catching everything up.
“We’ll keep on top of it, and hopefully there won’t be any stale, dated checks to escheat,” she said. “That’s the goal.”
Other Business
• Approval was given for a proclamation honoring Dr. Lisa A. Witherite-Reig, who will be installed April 29 as the 111th president of the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association.
A graduate of Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Witherite-Reig completed her residency training at Clarion Hospital.
She has also served as a residency program director teaching future generations of osteopathic residents now providing care, as well as a leader at the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, Penn Highlands Healthcare of DuBois, Brookville Rural Health Center, the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Family Physicians Society and the American Osteopathic Association.
• A contract was approved with Christopher Gabriel of the Sewickly-based law firm Cafardi, Ferguson, Wyrick, Weis & Gabriel LLC for county solicitor services at a cost not to exceed $139,000. Gabriel’s fee is $210 per hour, with attorney Stephanie Fera available at $190 per hour and paralegal services at $135 per hour.
• The following 2022 summer maintenance agreements were approved for mowing at various county sites: Jared Cyphert, $165 per mowing at Helen Furnace Park; Ed George $35 per mowing (twice a month) at the Cottage Hill Tower site; and Joe Rainey, $75 per mowing at the Brady Overlook and $50 per mowing at the county cemetery.
• County officials approved the four-year lease of a Chrysler Pacifica Touring AWD vehicle from Tri-State Motors, a COSTAR vendor, at a cost of $46,271.