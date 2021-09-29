CLARION – “This is the biggest sale we’ve ever had.” With these words, Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan described the success of the county’s recent surplus items auction.
Tharan, along with fellow Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley, spent the majority of their lengthy Sept. 28 meeting opening numerous sealed bids from an extensive list of used items no longer in use by the county.
“We’re very pleased [with the number of bids],” Tharan said, noting that this public auction marks the biggest of its kind in the county, with more than 100 miscellaneous items — including courtroom and office furnishings, two tracts of land and more than a dozen vehicles up for grabs to the highest bidder.
“Most of the time it’s been 10 or 15 vehicles and that’s it,” Tharan said of previous sales, pointing out that this year’s sale was “a lot of work” for the county employees who helped make it happen. “Everybody did a fantastic job, and it netted some money for the county.”
The commissioners started Tuesday morning’s bid opening with sealed bids for the former Holabaugh Beer Distributer building and an adjacent 75-foot strip of land in Shippenville. Six bids for the building — ranging from the low bid of $1,113 to the high bid of $211,870 — and five bids for the vacant land — ranging from the low bid of $180 to the high bid of $35,000 — were opened.
“All bids must be opened at a public meeting and awarded at a public meeting,” Tharan said, explaining that bids for the properties will be passed to the county’s solicitor for review before they are officially awarded at the next commissioners meeting on Oct. 12.
The county purchased the approximately 8,000-square-foot former beer distributer building for $150,000 in 2019 to be used as an additional storage facility. Since its purchase, Tharan said the county has done some renovation work in the building including new ceilings, insulation and lights.
“We made money on that transaction,” he said.
Next up were bids for a variety of used county vehicles, including transport vans and buses and other automobiles.
While there were originally 17 vehicles up for auction, Tharan pointed out that a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan would be pulled from the auction after it was discovered that the county’s maintenance department was in need of a vehicle to move supplies between buildings.
“We regret we had to do it, and apologize for any inconvenience,” he said, noting that bids submitted for the vehicle would not be opened on Tuesday.
No bids were received for a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria or a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria, county officials said.
Motions to award the vehicles and miscellaneous items to the highest bidders, as long as they met the bidding requirements, were approved.
According to Tharan, the money generated from the sale of the properties and the miscellaneous items will go into the county’s general fund. Money from the vehicle sales will be returned to the transportation fund to be used toward the betterment of the county’s current vehicle fleet.
“There’s different criteria that [the money] can be used for,” Tharan said, adding that PennDOT replaces old transportation vehicles with new ones every few years.
“This should be the last [auction] for a while for vehicles,” he continued, noting that Clarion County Transportation has received new vehicles over the last two years. “We [sold] a bunch last year and a bunch this year, so they should be pretty much done now.”
In other business at the Sept. 28 meeting, the commissioners also:
• Approved an execution of settlement statement between the county and Shirley Hager for the purchase of a parcel in Paint Township for $10,412.75.
Located adjacent to the Clarion County Park, county officials explained that this particular piece of property was destroyed by acid mine drainage.
“The system malfunctioned years ago, and it slowly killed all the forests down there,” Tharan said.
The commissioners explained that the Conservation District recently received a grant from DEP to correct the issue, but the county needed to own the property in order for the grant to be claimed.
“They’re going to clean up the current ponds and add two more ponds and some wetlands,” Brosius said of the Conservation District’s plans.
• Approved a facilities use agreement with Clarion University for the use of Marwick Boyd as the Clarion Borough Third voting precinct for the fall general election.
• Approved agreements with DEETS Mechanical for the replacement of two HVAC rooftop units at the Clarion County Jail.
Purchased through COSTARS, a five-ton until will be replaced at a cost of $10,707, while a four-ton unit will be replaced for $10,149.