HARRISBURG –Following state and national trends, area counties are now seeing a slowdown of COVID-19 infection rates and deaths attributed to the virus.
Clarion County reported one coronavirus-related death over the past week, adding to the county’s total of 194 deaths during the pandemic. COVID-19 cases in the county also increased in the last seven days from 8,055 cases to 8,127.
Two Armstrong County residents were added to the virus-related death toll in the past week, which now stands at 328 fatalities. The county saw the number of cases rise from 14,960 to 15,063 in the same time span.
In Jefferson County, three new deaths were recorded in the past week, raising the county’s death totals to 213. Cases increased from 8,733 to 8,813.
Butler County reported two new deaths over the last week. During the pandemic, 697 county residents have died from the virus. The number of cases in the county rose from 43,632 to 43,912.
Venango County’s death toll rose from 227 to 228 in the past week, as cases there increased from 11,063 to 11,128.
And in Forest County, the number of COVID-19 cases inched upward from 2,203 to 2,221, as the death toll remained at 34.
Local hospitals have also seen their numbers slow down in recent days.
Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it was treating five patients for COVID-19, with one patient in the intensive care unit.
Butler Memorial Hospital reported 13 coronavirus patients on Monday, with four needing ICU care.
Across the state as of Tuesday, 2,278,141 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported during the pandemic, with another 468,604 probable cases. During the pandemic, a total of 42,789 state residents have died from COVID-19.