HARRISBURG – Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the past week in Clarion County, as the local area continued to see the number of infections rise.
Clarion County’s death toll during the pandemic increased from 96 to 98 in the last seven days, as the county’s caseload also rose from 3,293 to 3,326.
While Armstrong County’s fatalities held steady at 148, the county saw COVID-19 cases jump from 6,148 a week ago to 6,256 this week.
Venango County also experienced a virus-related death in the last week, raising the county’s death toll from 104 to 105. Cases in the county increased from 4,229 to 4,287.
Two deaths were recorded in Butler County, raising the county’s numbers from 425 to 427. The county’s caseload also rose significantly in the past week, from 18,245 to 18,597.
The number of coronavirus cases rose from 3,430 to 3,479 in Jefferson County, which held steady in deaths at 99.
And Forest County saw an uptick in cases, rising from 1,444 to 1,449, while deaths remained at 12.
In local hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday two COVID-19 patients, with one in intensive care. Butler Memorial Hospital reported 20 patients, with four in intensive care.
A press release from the hospitals stated: “Vaccines work. On any given day, 75 percent to 95 percent of patients admitted with COVID-19 to Butler Health System hospitals have NOT been vaccinated. And nearly 100 percent of the most seriously ill have NOT been vaccinated. BHS medical and administrative leadership encourages anyone eligible to get vaccinated!”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday, there were 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,272,350.
Statewide, there are 1,498 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 410 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 13-19 stood at 6.9 percent.
As of Monday, there were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,098 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. A total of 65.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers administered 12,038,733 total vaccine doses in the state as of Tuesday, Aug. 24.