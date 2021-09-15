HARRISBURG – On the rise for weeks, COVID-19 cases in the area appear to have spiked even higher in the past seven days, as the number of deaths reported around the region also mount.
Armstrong County reported four coronavirus-related deaths over the last week, raising the county’s death toll from 151 to 155. The number of cases in the county also skyrocketed, going from 6,566 to 6,903 in just a week.
While death totals remained at 100 in Clarion County, COVID-19 cases increased from 3,478 to 3,573 in the past seven days.
Three deaths were reported in the past week in Jefferson County, pushing that county’s death totals from 100 to 103. The number of cases in Jefferson County also rose from 3,652 to 3,783.
Venango County experienced two virus-related deaths in the past week, raising the county’s pandemic total to 109. Cases in the county leapt from 4,537 to 4,730.
Butler County’s death toll went from 433 to 434 in the last seven days, as coronavirus cases there topped the 20,000-threshhold, going from 19,662 to 20,467.
And in Forest County, the number of cases went from 1,470 to 1,483 as deaths held at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Sept. 14, there were 3,732 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,354,451.
There are currently 2,239 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 3-9 rose to 9.1 percent.
As of Monday, Sept. 13, there were 83 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,651 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
A comparison of cases among school-aged children between the ages of 5-18 for the first week in September 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is nearly 10 times greater than the same timeframe in 2020. Between Sept. 4-10, 2020, there were a total of 574 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 2-8, 2021, when there were 5,371 cases in the same age group.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 13, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. A total of 67.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,461,424 total vaccine doses in Pennsylvania, including 57,183 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 14.
A total of 6,073,683 people are fully vaccinated in the state; with 19,293 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.