HARRISBURG – COVID-19 numbers and deaths attributed to the virus surged over the past week yet again in local counties.
Butler County led the way over the past seven days with 18 virus-related deaths, while Clarion County reported seven deaths, Armstrong County recorded nine deaths, Jefferson County reported five deaths, Venango County with six deaths and Forest County with two deaths.
The number of COVID-19 cases also spiked in Clarion County, which saw its numbers rise from 6,607 cases to 6,935 in the last seven days. During the pandemic, 180 county residents have lost their lives to the virus.
In Armstrong County, where 285 people have died, the caseload rose from 12,171 to 12,865 in the past week.
A total of 635 Butler County residents have been claimed by coronavirus during the pandemic, as the county saw its cases increase from 33,988 to 36,700 in the last seven days.
Jefferson County’s caseload jumped from 6,992 to 7,258 in the past week, while the new death total stood at 190 residents as of Tuesday.
In Venango County, deaths totaled 207 as the number of cases increased from 9,103 to 9,460.
And with 33 deaths reported during the pandemic, Forest County’s caseload rose from 1,865 to 1,919.
As of last Friday, the state Department of Health reported that 60 percent of Pennsylvania’s population had now been fully vaccinated against the virus, with another 10.1 percent partially vaccinated.
Armstrong County has nearly kept pace with that state average, reporting 59.7 percent of its population as fully vaccinated as of Friday, and another 6.9 percent partially vaccinated.
Butler County topped the state average, with 62.6 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 8.2 percent partially covered, while Forest County led the way locally with 70.3 percent of resident fully vaccinated and 6.7 percent partially vaccinated.
Clarion County remained well below the state average, with only 43.7 percent of residents fully vaccinated, and another 5.9 percent partially vaccinated.
Venango County fared slightly better with 46.1 percent fully vaccinated and 7.5 percent partially covered, while Jefferson County reported 48.3 percent of residents were fully vaccinated with another 5.3 percent partially vaccinated.
Statewide, a total of 17,415,292 vaccinations had been administered as of last Friday. That number includes more than 2.5 million booster shots administered since they became available late last summer.