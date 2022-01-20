CLARION – Two years in, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the Clarion County Jail, which again recorded its lowest average daily inmate population in recent history.
In his report during the Jan. 7 prison board meeting — which also included a number of other end-of the-year statistics — Warden Jeff Hornberger pointed out that the Paint Township facility ended 2021 with an average daily population of 57 inmates, a decrease of 10 inmates from 2020’s record-setting low of 67 inmates.
“Our numbers have decreased about 50 percent since COVID has started,” he said, noting that, prior to the pandemic, the jail’s average daily population had always been around 110 inmates.
In fact, he explained that going back as recent as eight years ago, jail officials were concerned about having enough space to house the number of incarcerated individuals.
“We were sitting at CJAB meetings discussing about adding on to the jail,” Hornberger said, noting that the jail is equipped to hold 129 inmates at full capacity. “It didn’t give us much breathing room when we were running with 115 or 118 inmates.”
Pointing to highly populated years in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, when average inmate numbers were at 104, 113, 108 and 101 respectively, Hornberger said the sharp drop from 87 inmates in 2019 to 67 in 2020 and 2021’s low of 57 was a direct result of the pandemic.
“COVID has slowed things down quite a bit,” he said, adding that the court system has continued to use “alternative programs,” such as house arrest and Behavioral and Treatment courts, in lieu of traditional incarceration in recent years. “If the pandemic is eliminated sometime, maybe we’ll see that number come back up, [but] right now, everything is working well.”
In correlation with the decrease in inmate population, Hornberger also reported that the jail ended 2021 nearly $330,000 under budget.
“Overall, we came in under budget,” he said, explaining that, although some bills still need to be paid, the jail used 87 percent of its original $2,621,313 budget. “Those numbers are good, but they raise numbers on the other end.”
According to Hornberger, it cost $110.15 to house an inmate in 2021, an increase of around $15 from 2020.
“When your average daily population goes down...your cost to house an inmate per day goes way up,” he said, noting that the cost to feed inmates also increased around 20 cents from 2019 to $1.79 per meal. “That’s not too bad. The meals are very good.”
In addition to rising food costs, Hornberger also reported that inmate medical costs — especially prescription psychotropic medication costs — continue to increase at the jail.
“We’re seeing so many more psychotropic and mental health inmates,” he said, pointing to the jail’s $10,280 pharmacy bill for December. “I don’t see that going down much.”
Hornberger explained that December was “a trying month” at the jail, with 67 inmates being seen by a counselor, 14 inmates visiting with the facility’s contracted psychiatrist and eight inmates being placed on suicide watch.
“It’s a depressing month for a lot of people,” Hornberger said of December, noting that inmates are evaluated for mental health needs when they are booked at the facility.
“We’re seeing a lot more of a different need — a mental health need,” he continued. “We’ve had the psychiatrist in quite often.”
Additional 2020
Jail Statistics
• The jail served a total of 73,365 meals in 2021, a decrease from 87,600 meals in 2020.
• There were a total of 410 active inmates last year — 303 men, 106 women and one N/A — whose average length of stay was 74 days.
• Hornberger said the longest consecutive stay for an inmate as of Jan. 5 was 637 days. The male inmate was booked on Jan. 31, 2020 and was released last month.
The next longest stay was 588 days served by a male inmate booked on Feb. 27, 2020.
• It was reported that the most common age group for inmates was ages 25 to 34 with 161 inmates (approximately 39 percent); followed by ages 35 to 44 with 109 inmates (approximately 27 percent); ages 45 to 54 with 68 inmates (approximately 17 percent); and ages 18 to 24 with 46 inmates (approximately 11 percent). Twenty-four inmates were older than 55 (approximately 6 percent), while no inmates were under 18.
• The most common charges against inmates in 2021 were the following: a total of 46 gagnon, parole or probation violations; 32 using or possessing drug paraphernalia violations; and 23 violations each of harassment and possessing a controlled substance.
• The busiest months in 2021 for commitments at the jail were March with 52 and April with 45.
The top months for releases were March with 46 and August with 44.
In 2021, there were a total of 425 new commitments and 410 releases.
Reflecting on the last year, prison board chairman Commissioner Wayne Brosius commended Hornberger for his “nice” end-of-the-year report, as well as for coming in under budget for 2021.
“The taxpayers appreciate it,” he said.
Other Business
• Brosius and District Attorney Drew Welsh were re-elected as prison board chairman and vice chairman respectively, while Treasurer Karyn Montana was elected as the board’s secretary/treasurer.
• Probation director Jayne Smail reported that there are currently 91 offenders in the county’s Intermediate Punishment Program. Of those individuals, 24 are on house arrest and four are on work release.
• Also in his report, Hornberger said that the average daily population for December was around 61 inmates. There were a total of 35 commitments and 32 releases that same month.
In addition, one inmate received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while six inmates received the second dose.