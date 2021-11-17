HARRISBURG – The local toll from the COVID-19 pandemic continued to mount over the past week, as all local counties reported deaths attributed to coronavirus.
In the past week alone, 10 people died from COVID in Armstrong County, raising that county’s total number of deaths during the pandemic to 216. The number of cases in the county also increased, from 9,223 to 9,699 in the past seven days.
Clarion County reported three virus-related deaths in the last week, with the county’s death toll rising from 129 to 132. The county’s caseload also rose from 5,127 to 5,463.
Butler County also reported 10 new coronavirus deaths in the past week, with the county now sitting at 528 deaths during the pandemic. Cases in the county jumped from 26,023 to 27,114.
Venango County recorded five deaths over the past week, as the death toll there rose from 147 to 152. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county also increased from 6,773 to 7,277.
Three new deaths were reported in Jefferson County during the past seven days, upping the county’s totals to 133. Cases in the county increased from 5,389 to 5,687.
And Forest County also reported one new death in the last week, with 26 now recorded during the pandemic. The caseload in the county rose from 1,633 to 1,663.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as Monday, Nov. 15, there were 5,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,654,063.
Across the state, there are 2,848 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 631 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5-11 stood at 10.3 percent.
As of Monday, there were 72 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, 73.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 14,639,681 total vaccine doses, including 1,170,546 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).
In the state, 80,519 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.
Statewide, 6,545,479 people are fully vaccinated.