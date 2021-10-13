HARRISBURG – The trend of rising coronavirus-related deaths continued this past week, as area counties reported multiple new fatalities.
In Clarion County, three new deaths were reported in the past seven days, raising the county’s pandemic total from 109 to 112. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county also continued to rise in the same time span, going from 4,161 to 4,372 cases.
Armstrong County reported six new virus-related deaths in the last week, upping the county’s death toll to 180. Cases in the county increased from 7,864 to 8,228.
Jefferson County also experienced three new deaths in the past week, raising the county’s total from 109 to 112. The number of COVID cases in the county jumped from 4,326 to 4,550.
The virus continued to take a heavy toll in Butler County, which reported 12 new deaths in the last seven days. During the pandemic, 476 people have died in the county. The number of cases also rose from 22,981 to 23,762.
For Venango and Forest counties, no new deaths were listed in the past week. During the pandemic, Venango County has reported 118 deaths, and Forest County has reported 23. New cases in those counties continued to rise, with Venango going from 5,486 to 5,791 cases, and Forest from 1,541 to 1,552.
Statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Tuesday that between Saturday, Oct. 9 and Tuesday, Oct. 12, there were 16,287 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,486,134.
There are 2,967 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 670 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 1-7 stood at 9.6 percent.
Between Friday, Oct. 8 and Monday, Oct. 11, there were 151 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,058 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is more than nine times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, 2020, there were a total of 778 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,046 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 9, 69.7 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 total vaccine doses in Pennsylvania, including 277,081 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In total, 6,297,593 people are fully vaccinated; with 11,220 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,600 people per day receiving vaccinations.