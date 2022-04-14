HARRISBURG – Although COVID-19 infections are trending upward again in more than half the states, numbers of the last week in Clarion and Armstrong counties showed a continued lull in local infections and deaths.
In the past seven days, Clarion County recorded eight new coronavirus cases, raising the county’s pandemic total to 8,232. Virus-related deaths in the county were actually adjusted downward in the same time span, lowering the pandemic total from 203 to 202 lost lives.
Armstrong County’s death toll held steady over the past week at 341, as cases in the county inched upward from 15,241 to 15,265.
Other counties in the area weren’t as fortunate in the past week, as Jefferson, Venango and Butler counties all lost residents to the virus.
One fatality was reported in Jefferson County, which has now lost 231 residents during the pandemic to COVID-19. The county caseload increased from 9,002 to 9,007.
Venango County also recorded one death attributed to the virus, increasing the death count to 238. Cases increased from 11,235 to 11,243.
Three lives were lost to COVID-19 in Butler County in the past seven days, increasing the county’s fatalities to 732. The county’s cases rose from 44,403 to 44,473.
Forest County’s death toll once again held steady at 35, as one new infection was reported in the past week. The county has now recorded 2,240 cases during the pandemic.
Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it was treating one patient in the intensive care unit for COVID-19, while Butler Memorial Hospital was treating seven patients for coronavirus.
Statewide in the past week, 94 residents died from COVID-19 illnesses, raising the state’s death toll to 44,442 people.
A total of 5,067 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the state in the last seven days, with another 1,464 probable cases.