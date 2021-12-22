HARRISBURG – As local residents prepare to take some time off for the upcoming holidays, recent numbers indicate that the COVID-19 virus has no such plans to take a break.
According to information provided Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of virus-related deaths in local counties continued to climb over the past six days.
In just the six-day span, Clarion County recorded seven coronavirus deaths, raising the county’s death toll during the pandemic to 168. The number of COVID-19 cases in the county rose during the same time frame from 6,295 cases to 6,373.
Jefferson County was hit the hardest in the area over the past six days, as 13 residents there lost their lives to COVID-19. During the pandemic, Jefferson County has lost 177 residents. Cases in the county also jumped from 6,557 to 6,678.
Nine Armstrong County residents were victims of the pandemic in the past six days, as the county has now experienced 259 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Armstrong’s caseload also increased from 11,196 to 11,431 between last Tuesday and this Monday.
Butler County also witnessed nine additional deaths over the past six days, raising the county’s totals from 582 to 591 fatalities. The number of cases in the county leapt from 30,799 to 31,299.
Venango County’s death toll increased from 184 to 189 in the past six days, as cases there also rose from 8,651 to 8,793.
Forest County experienced one new virus-related death in the past week, upping the county’s totals to 31. Cases in the county increased from 1,814 to 1,843.
Statewide over the past six days, nearly 40,000 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed, with another nearly 8,000 probable cases reported.
The Butler Health System reported on Monday that there were 51 confirmed COVID-19 patients being treated at Butler Memorial Hospital, with 10 in the intensive care unit. At Clarion Hospital, six patients were being treated for coronavirus as of Monday, with two in the ICU.
On the vaccination front, a total of 58.8 percent of Pennsylvania residents have been fully vaccinated, with another 8.9 percent partially vaccinated.
Locally, however, many counties have lagged behind, as Clarion County as of Monday was reporting that only 42.9 percent of residents were fully vaccinated, and 5.6 percent were partially vaccinated.
Jefferson County had reported 47.2 percent of its population as fully vaccinated as of Monday, with 5.4 percent partially vaccinated. And Venango County was slightly lower with 45.1 percent fully vaccinated, and 7 percent partially vaccinated.
Armstrong County was very close to the state percentage as of Monday, with 58.6 percent fully vaccinated and 6.4 percent partially vaccinated.
Butler County residents were ahead of the state totals, with 61.6 percent fully vaccinated and another 7.3 percent partially vaccinated.
Sparsely populated Forest County leads the way in the area, with 69.8 percent of residents fully vaccinated and 5.9 percent partially vaccinated.